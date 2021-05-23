Dota 2 Esports: The Black Hole that OG wasn't ready for

In the words of Johan "Notail" Sundstein, Dota 2 is a sick mental game. One small moment can change a whole game in an instant.

That is exactly what happened when OG faced Tundra in Week 4 of the Western European DPC League's upper division. Tundra won the game 2-1. They snatched victory away from OG thanks to a clutch play from Jingjung "Sneyking" Wu.

Enigma's Black Hole is one of the most iconic spells in Dota 2. The ultimate ability stuns and deals massive damage in an area. Over the years, Dota 2 fans have been treated to some fantastic Black Holes.

However, at The Singapore Major, Daryl "iceiceice" Pei Xiang made a couple of huge blunders as he landed two game-losing empty black holes on Phoenix's Egg. Fans were yearning for some fantastic Black Hole plays after that.

After winning the first game of their series against Tundra, OG took a substantial lead 23 minutes into game 2. They had control over the map and were controlling the flow of the game.

That's exactly when Sneyking and Neta "33" Shapira made the play of the season.

Dota 2 DPC Season 2's best play

During game 2, OG was six thousand gold ahead at 24 minutes. They looked to capitalize on their gold lead by fighting as four while Sebastien "Ceb" Debs split-pushed.

However, OG got caught out of position by 33's Centaur Warrunner. He spotted all four members of OG grouped up and landed a 4-man Hoof Stomp. This set up Sneyking's Enigma to hit the perfect 4-man Black Hole.

All four members of OG died after the deadly combo, leaving Ceb alone to split-push.

Tundra rallied behind this fantastic play and eventually won games 2 and 3 to win the series. Sneyking and 33 were instrumental in the third game as well.

Tundra's victory dealt OG a considerable blow and reduced their chances of qualifying for the next Dota 2 Major. Both OG and Tundra would eventually fail to be eligible for the WePlay AntiMajor, meaning both teams will be playing the Western European Open Qualifiers for TI.

