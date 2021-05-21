Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor 2021: Qualified teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The WePlay Dota 2 AniMajor will be the last stop on the road to The International 10. It is scheduled to be held in Kyiv, Ukraine, from June 2-13.

The tournament will be the first time WePlay hosts a Major event. Their only other Valve event was the Bukovel Minor in 2020. WePlay events are usually very well received by the community and players.

The WePlay tournaments are usually filled with memes and funny content. They don't take themselves super seriously and aim to deliver a product that the Dota 2 community can enjoy.

The AniMajor will be the second Dota 2 Major of the season. Invictus Gaming won the first one at The Singapore Major. As regional leagues reach their end, the teams participating in the major are slowly being revealed.

Qualified teams for the season's last Dota 2 Major

16 of the best Dota 2 teams will participate in the Major. Four each from China and Western Europe. Three each from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. Two each from North and South America.

The best Dota 2 teams from each region enter the tournament in the playoffs. The teams ranked second from each region enter the tournament in the group stage. Finally, the third and fourth-placed teams from WEU and China, and the third-placed teams from SEA and EEU enter the Wildcard Stage.

All the players will be sent to the hotel to quarantine and will be given a Covid Test for their safety and ours! — WePlay Esports | 12 Days to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) May 21, 2021

Teams Qualified for the play-offs

North America - Quincy Crew Eastern Europe - Virtus Pro Western Europe - Alliance China - Team Aster Southeast Asia - TBD South America - TBD

The Southeast Asian slot will go to either TNC Predator or T1. The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a tie-breaker tomorrow.

The South American slot can go to NoPing Esports or Beastcoast. The SA DPC league isn't finished yet. The two teams in question face each other later today. If NoPing wins the series, they will qualify for the play-offs. But if Beastcoast wins the series, there will be a tie-breaking rematch between the teams.

Teams qualified for the Group Stage

North America - Evil Geniuses Eastern Europe - Team Spirit Western Europe - Team Liquid China - TBD Southeast Asia - TBD South America - TBD

The Chinese slot can go to either Vici Gaming or PSG.LGD. The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a tie-breaker on the 23rd.

The Southeast Asian slot can go to TNC or T1. The loser of their tie-breaker will enter the group stage.

The South American slot can go to Beastcoast, NoPing Esports, or Thunder Predators. If Beastcoast loses their series against NoPing, they will face Thunder Predators in a tie-breaker for this slot. If Beastcoast wins the game, they will face NoPing in a rematch where the loser will get this slot.

Teams Qualified for the Wildcard Stage

Western Europe - Team Secret Western Europe - Team Nigma China - Invictus Gaming China - TBD Eastern Europe - TBD Southeast Asia - TBD

The loser of the Vici Gaming v PSG.LGD match will get the final Chinese slot.

The Eastern European slot is undetermined. AS Monaco Gambit, Navi, and Team Unique can all claim the spot. Monaco and Unique are currently playing against each other, while Navi will face PuckChamp after that. The results of these two matches will determine the qualifying team.

The Southeast Asian slot will go to either Execration or Fnatic, who face each other in a tie-breaker tomorrow.

Winners of the WePlay Dota 2 AniMajor will earn $200,000. They will also earn 500 DPC points. The top eight teams will make between 500 and 200 DPC points. These DPC points will determine which teams get an invitation to The International 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The tournament will be streamed live on WePlay's official Dota 2 Twitch channel. The matches will also be available to watch within the Dota 2 client on Dota TV.

The tournament begins on June 2nd at 11:00 AM UTC.

