"I can’t make it to TwitchCon": Pokimane updates fans on her TwitchCon 2022 San Diego appearance

On October 7, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" updated her fans regarding her TwitchCon 2022 San Diego appearance.

She revealed that she won't be able to make it to the streamer convention because she's been "sick this week" and that her condition hasn't improved yet.

Pokimane urged her followers to check out the OfflineTV and Ebiko booths at TwitchCon 2022. She hopes to see and meet her fans at the next TwitchCon. Imane's most recent tweet read:

unfortunately i can't make it to twitchcon 🥺 i've been sick this week and don't feel better yet 😭please check out the OTV & ebiko booths! i'll have lots of stickers there & hope to see/meet everyone at the next TC! 🫶🏻

Fans react to Pokimane's TwitchCon 2022 San Diego update

The Moroccan-Canadian star's update went viral on the social media platform, with numerous well-known internet personalities reacting to the surprising news. Twitch streamer Jody "QuarterJade" commented:

Puerto Rican VTuber and VShojo member Irounmouse shared a heartfelt message, saying:

100 Thieves-affiliated content creator Neekolul was disheartened and stated that she would miss Imane at TwitchCon:

OfflineTV co-founder and former League of Legends pro William "Scarra" wished for Imane's better health:

FaZe Kalei also provided her take on Pokimane's TwitchCon 2022 attendance:

FaZe Kalei responds to the streamer's update on attending TwitchCon 2022 San Diego (Image via Twitter)

Minecraft icon Karl Jacobs claimed that "today was the worst day" of his life:

Here are some more internet personalities reacting to Imane's announcement about TwitchCon 2022:

Aside from verified Twitter users, several members of the streaming community reacted to the Offline co-founder's TwitchCon update. One Twitter user jokingly suggested that the streamer convention should be postponed:

Another Twitter user stated that they were selling their TwitchCon partner badge, since there was "no point" going to the streamer event:

Jason @JasonTheAzn_ @pokimanelol 🚨selling 1 twitchcon partner badge, there is no point going anymore.

One community member mentioned that they're looking forward to meeting the Twitch streamer next year:

Snifferish @snifferish @pokimanelol Thank you for staying home when not feeling well, you're v epic! I'm sad I can't meet you but next year always exists !! ❤️

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

iman @joohertz @pokimanelol oh no :( ik that sucks, i hope you feel better soon imane! please get some well needed rest and drink plenty of water and get some tea 🤍

On October 5, Pokimane uploaded a 10-minute long video titled "i'm making changes" and provided a health update.

The 26-year-old stated that she was experiencing ringing in her ears. After consulting two doctors, one claimed that she was experiencing from tinnitus as a result of congestion, while another suggested that the streamer might have an inner ear infection.

After taking two different medications, Pokimane stated that her life became a "living hell," and that the ringing in her ear went "out of control." The streamer stated the following in the video:

"I start taking that, the ringing goes out of control. My life becomes a living hell for like, a week. Like, I heard ringing all of the time. I couldn't sleep well. I couldn't couldn't do much of anything. I was so down. I had no appetite. I felt like utter doo-doo. My life was flipped upside down."

Pokimane attended the European TwitchCon earlier this year in Amsterdam. She attempted to go "undercover" at the event, but was immediately recognized by her fans and other streaming personalities.

