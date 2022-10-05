“My life was flipped upside down” - Pokimane talks about her health and explains why she has ‘fake teeth’ 

On October 5, 2022, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" took to YouTube to update her followers on her health in a video titled "i'm making changes."

The streamer revealed that she had been experiencing ringing in her ears and consulted an ENT (Ear/Nose/Throat specialist) to address the problem. She was told that she had had tinnitus due to some congestion.

When the OfflineTV co-founder went for a second opinion, another doctor suggested that she may have an inner ear infection. Antibiotics were then prescribed for her treatment.

Upon taking medications from both doctors at the same time, Pokimane revealed that the ringing in her ear went "out of control." She claimed that her life became a "living hell" and stated:

"I heard ringing all of the time. I couldn't sleep well. I couldn't couldn't do much of anything. I was so down. I had no appetite. I felt like utter doo-doo. My life was flipped upside down."

"He pointed out a bunch of issues that I have with my jaw": Pokimane explains how her experience with ENT doctors led to consultation with TMJ specialist

At the two-minute mark, Pokimane revealed that she would hear a ringing sound whenever she put earplugs while going to bed. She started the discussion by saying:

"So about a month ago, sometimes I'd go to bed and I'd put earplugs in, I would hear a ringing in my right ear. So that's weird, I'll just take it out and fall asleep. But I had some time recently, so I went to see an ENT, which is an ear-nose-throat doctor."

Her first doctor stated that he did not see anything wrong with her ear and said she was experiencing tinnitus due to congestion. However, her second doctor had a different observation. They stated that she might have an inner ear infection.

The Twitch star explained:

"Second doctor took a look and he said, 'This might be an inner ear infection. So I'm going to put you on antibiotics for seven days,' which were also like steroids. And I made sure with both of them, that I could take all the medications that they both suggested at the same time. And they're like, 'Yeah, go ahead.'"

After taking both medications at the same time, Pokimane claimed that the ringing in her ears went "out of control" and that her life became a "living hell":

"I start taking that, the ringing goes out of control. My life becomes a living hell for like, a week. Like, I hear ringing all of the time."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality speculated that taking two separate medications at the same time might've been the cause of her poor health. Three days after stopping the medications, she returned to her normal self.

pokimane 🤍 @pokimanelol



new vlog / update



watch here! :) i’ve been making lots of life changes ever since my break, and i’m excited to share my journey with y’all 🫶🏻🥹new vlog / updatewatch here! :) youtu.be/wQqodxcojU0 i’ve been making lots of life changes ever since my break, and i’m excited to share my journey with y’all 🫶🏻🥹new vlog / update ⬇️ watch here! :) youtu.be/wQqodxcojU0 https://t.co/FjlY8fKtYh

The streamer still wanted to understand what caused the ringing in her ears. After doing a bit of research, she realized that her Temporomandibular joint (TMJ joint) had also been hurting. She then consulted a TMJ specialist.

She said:

"I go to a TMJ clinic. They CT scan like, my face, my jaw, teeth, everything, and they're like, 'You are messed up,' and I'm like, 'Oh!' He pointed out a bunch of issues that I have with my jaw and whatever the heck, and he's like, 'This could be the cause. Regardless, we can help you to kind of like, bring your jaw and your teeth into a position that is good for your breathing and your general day-to-day activities.'"

Pokimane revealed that the doctor created a set of fake teeth that would align her jaw:

"So he created fake teeth that would put my jaw into better alignment, and that's what I have on right now. Like, my bottom teeth are way longer than they normally are. It feels so weird, I'm not used to it. My face hurts a little bit. I'm just hoping that it helps."

The discussion concluded when she said:

"Those have been my health issues that I've been dealing with for the last month, or something. Yeah, if you have TMJ or tinnitus, I feel for you."

Fans react to the streamer's update

Pokimane's post on Twitter, featuring a link to her latest YouTube video, gained a lot of traction, with more than 175 fans joining the discussion thread.

Here are some relevant reactions:

Cupquake @iHasCupquake @pokimanelol Yay for healthy changes!! Love to see it @pokimanelol Yay for healthy changes!! Love to see it 👏💖

Bridget Davidson @BridgetDavidson 🏼 @pokimanelol Love seeing this!! You’ve worked so hard you deserve to enjoy your life and reinvest into your own health and wellness. Good for you @pokimanelol Love seeing this!! You’ve worked so hard you deserve to enjoy your life and reinvest into your own health and wellness. Good for you 👏🏼

Pokimane is one of the most influential personalities in the streaming world. She became the first female content creator to garner over nine million followers on Twitch, making her one of the most accomplished streamers ever.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes