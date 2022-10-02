“I don’t want to hang out with anyone” - Sodapoppin discusses his plans for TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

During his October 2 broadcast, Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" discussed his plans for the forthcoming TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

The broadcaster began by reminding himself that he needed to set up and install World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic on his laptop before heading to TwitchCon 2022. He then expressed concern about the streamer convention and stated that he did not want to hang out with anyone.

He started the conversation by saying:

"I need to set up my laptop for when I go to TwitchCon, so I can play WoW on there. I'm very worried about TwitchCon, because I know how people get, especially around me, because I'm so fun and popular. Everyone's going to want to hang out, I don't want to hang out with anyone."

Sodapoppin claims he'll be playing World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King and will not "not hang out with anyone" at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

Sodapoppin's most recent livestream began with the streamer discussing how he has yet to set up his new Starfoge Systems PC. He also stated that he did not want to reinstall the entire World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic add-ons.

The conversation then shifted to him saying that he will be installing Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG on his laptop so that he can play the game at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego.

Sodapoppin voiced concerns about the streamer convention, stating that fans would flood in, wanting to meet him. He claimed that he did "not want to hang out with anyone," and added:

"I don't care. I'm sorry. Maybe I'm not really a fun person to be like, friends with. But I'm completely okay with not seeing anyone. Like, I'm good with that. My life is completely fine."

Timestamp: 00:00:51

Some viewers questioned why the One True King (OTK) co-owner was still attending TwitchCon. Sodapoppin replied that he had "obligations" and said:

"Why go? I've got obligations! All right? Let's leave it at that. You're right. I don't even want to go! Let's be clear about this! I got to play WoW."

Another viewer speculated that Chance's contract required him to attend TwitchCon. Sodapoppin revealed that it was not part of his contract and that he was busy with "other things":

"'It's in the contract,' No, no, there's other things I'm doing too, that are very important. And I am kind of excited for those. Like, I can't announce; I'm doing an event and I cannot announce what it is. But I am excited about that. That's pretty much it. I don't think I'm excited about jack s**t else."

Fans react to the streamer's TwitchCon 2022 plans

Sodapoppin's streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread featured more than 33 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

TwitchCon 2022 San Diego is scheduled to commence on October 7 and will conclude two days later, on October 9.

Several popular streaming personalities like Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," Nicholas "NICKMERCS," EsfandTV, and many others will be at the event.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far