“We can change it and make it better” – MoistCr1TiKaL claims Starforge Systems will change their pricing structure following fan backlash

Earlier today, One True King (OTK) and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. took the internet by storm after revealing their new joint venture called Starforge Systems.

Starforge Systems is a new PC-building company that was announced on OTK's latest shareholders meeting stream on Matthew "Mizkif's" Twitch channel.

Buy yours today: Say hello to the best PCs in the universeWe're Starforge Systems, a brand new computer company owned by @OTKNetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL Buy yours today: starforgesystems.com Say hello to the best PCs in the universe 🌠 We're Starforge Systems, a brand new computer company owned by @OTKNetwork and @MoistCr1TiKaL. Buy yours today: starforgesystems.com https://t.co/RtCL9vONIf

The overall response to the announcement was positive. However, some community members criticized the pricing structure of the custom PC builds and claimed that Starforge Systems was charging heavily.

Previously, four different pre-built devices were set to be available at launch, starting at $999. The highest-end pre-build was priced at $3,499.

MoistCr1TiKaL hosted a three-hour-long broadcast after the announcement was made and stated that the PC-building company will change the pricing structure. He said:

"So now, we can adapt and we can change it and make it better. That's the whole point."

MoistCr1TiKaL addresses Starforge Systems controversy after fan backlash

On August 9, MoistCr1TiKaL took to his Twitch channel to answer fan concerns regarding the pricing of prebuilt PCs offered by Starforge System.

He started by building a custom PC on the well-known website PC Part Picker and concluded that a gaming computer that one would build using the same parts would cost $950.36. He said:

"Well regardless, it's all a moot point because it's all getting changed, regardless. But I was just proving a point that it's not $500 or whatever number keeps floating around on Twitter. If you build it yourself for every part, it's not a $500 build, no matter what. Even if you cracked this (streamer points at Microsoft Windows 11 OEM key worth $159.97), it's still not a $500 build."

Timestamp: 00:23:52

According to the 28-year-old content creator, it is not only the prices that will change but also the PC builds.

A few minutes later, MoistCr1TiKaL's eye caught a message from a viewer stating that the company is addressing the issue only after receiving backlash from the community. He responded:

"The price is only dropping after backlash. I knew that brain-dead take was coming. What is the point of criticism if you don't want to see a change? Do you just want to be mad? The whole point of criticism is to try and get change, which this is done. It was brought to our attention that these prices aren't the same now as they were eight months ago."

MoistCr1TiKaL stated that Starforge Systems can now adapt and change the pricing structure to make it better. He continued:

"Tomorrow there will be a post that will go more in detail about what changes are coming from the builds to the price, all of that, and I feel like that should be a very good thing to a lot of people that have no faith in businesses."

As the minute-long clip came to an end, the streamer revealed that all OTK board members got on a call to see what changes they could make after reading comments posted on social media platforms:

"I don't think you're going to see NZXT or iBuyPower turn around within three hours. Like, right after the conference, about like, two hours later, when we're seeing all the criticism, the entire board, OTK plus myself, got on a call and went over everything. Talked about what's not working and what we should change based on the feedback."

Fans react to MoistCr1TiKaL's address

Fans on r/LivestreamFail had a wide variety of reactions to the address, with some stating that they were surprised to see streamers listen to feedback posted on the subreddit:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

With MoistCr1tiKaL confirming that the pricing structure and PC builds will be overhauled, fans can expect to see more news regarding Starfoge Systems in the coming days.

