“It’s unfortunately sad and real” - Sodapoppin comments on Greekgodx’s recent controversial behavior

Earlier today, Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" made a guest appearance on the podcast Hatewatchers, hosted by his brother and fellow Twitch streamer DKane.

During the latter half of the episode, podcast host RazorATX brought up controversial Twitch content creator Dmitri "Greekgodx" and questioned Sodapoppin on the latter's recent behavior.

The One True King (OTK) co-owner stated that Greekgodx was not faking the character and that it was "unfortunately sad and real." He said:

“It’s unfortunately sad and real, I think. I really do because, I mean, there's things that Greek has said and done, in my opinion, that could justify him being dumb enough to think that doing all of this fake is good, right?”

Sodapoppin talks about Greekgodx's recent "persona" on Hatewatchers podcast

At the two-hour mark of the first episode of the Hatewatchers podcast, RazorATX glanced at the Twitch chat and posed the following question:

"Speaking of like, the personas versus; do you think, and (Twitch) chat is begging for this. So, all this stuff, with like Greek, kind of took like this, Andrew Tate route. You know, you were living with him not too long ago. Maybe like a year ago, or less? Do you think it's real? Do you think it's an act? Do you think he really feels that way? Do you think it's for flex, and if you don't feel like answering..."

After a brief pause, Sodapoppin claimed that Greekgodx's polarizing opinions were "sad and real" and recalled the time the latter lived with him. He continued the conversation by saying:

"I look at the things; okay, if he were to be faking all of these weird takes and persona, like, the way he is, right? He'd be doing it because it would be beneficial to him. But, it's not."

Chance added:

""I could see a world where he is being so dumb that, you know, he just doesn't put together that it is not working. But I don't think that's the case. I don't think he really does truly believe and act the way he, the way he's portraying how he is right now. For sure."

Timestamp: 02:02:32

RazorATX followed up by asking if Sodapoppin was still in contact with Dimitri. The World of Warcraft gamer replied:

"No. Oh man, that's a... oh god! There was a... I don't want to talk too much. I really don't want to talk. I will say, I have not talked to Greek since he left. I have not. There was a time where, when he left, I thought I was talking to him, because there was some issues with phones. So he was on our phone plan. Right, and he left, and I think we kicked him off the phone plan, and he was like, 'Listen, I need to get my phone working.' Okay, understood."

Sodapoppin disclosed that Greekgodx got an impersonator to converse with him in an attempt to get the latter's phone repaired:

"He actually got someone else to pretend to be him, to talk to me, to help fix his phone. And I didn't know that I wasn't talking to him. I was like, 'Yeah, sure. Let me help you out' because that makes sense. Like, let's be adults and move past this, and all that jazz. I wasn't even talking to him. He got someone else to talk to me for him. It's weird as f**k, right? That whole situation was weird."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Multiple clips from the podcast were posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some Redditors were happy to see Sodapoppin being interviewed on the podcast:

Here are some more fan reactions:

For reference, Greekgodx's controversial saga began when he hosted a Just Chatting livestream on June 30 and went on an unhinged rant. He expressed various divisive and misogynistic viewpoints before getting banned on Twitch.

However, the suspension did not deter him, and he continued to express increasingly polarizing views during subsequent broadcasts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far