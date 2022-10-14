xQc reveals having tested positive for COVID following his visit to TwitchCon 2022

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" recently took to his socials to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The streamer also stated that he is yet to take the third dose of the vaccination. It should be noted that xQc has visited the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and is currently residing in fellow streamer Ludwig's apartment in California.

Based on the video, the streamer is currently in discomfort after contracting the disease. Following his revelatory statements, many fans and social media personalities have shared their concerned reactions, mainly due to the fact that they came into close proximity with the Canadian streamer at the Twitch event.

After COVID-19 announcement, xQc states that he had not taken the third dosage of vaccine yet

As mentioned before, the streamer provided his current status through his Twitter handle. He said that he has not received the third dose of the vaccine (also known as the booster vaccine in several parts of the world). It is unclear whether the 27-year-old was infected while attending TwitchCon or from somewhere else.

If it is the former, then this is a mark of incompetency on the part of the Twitch committee who were responsible for health and safety measures. Additionally, Twitch has been receiving a lot of criticism recently due to reported mismanagement caused by its staff members.

In the video posted by xQc, he announced:

"I was feeling bad so I bought this testy thing and this thing said, two lines which is positive. I got another one and again it said positive. I only got two vaccines last year and I did't get a third one because I'm lazy and then, now I am getting absolutely obliterated."

Speaking about his health and how he is currently feeling, he stated:

"Breathing is fine, I have a headache, all my muscles hurt. It feels like I'm getting attacked in the muscles."

He concluded the brief video by stating that he would provide further details tomorrow.

Fans react to the Covid update

Naturally, his fans and supporters were concerned with the sudden COVID-19 announcement from xQc. Many spent time with the streamer at the Twitch event, including coming into physical contact with him. Some relevant reactions are given below:

hasanabi @hasanthehun @xQc BRO WE HUNG OUT THE ENTIRE WEEKEND WHAT @xQc BRO WE HUNG OUT THE ENTIRE WEEKEND WHAT

Classify 😼 @Class @xQc My man made the video like he on a mission in space. I love it @xQc My man made the video like he on a mission in space. I love it

goomba @goombba @xQc feel better soon you got the dawg in you. @xQc feel better soon you got the dawg in you. https://t.co/byNgC5OXKb

F @fahamski @xQc feel better x. drinks lots of warm water. @xQc feel better x. drinks lots of warm water.

This isn’t the only update related to COVID-19 that has made the rounds recently. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer released statements saying that they had not conducted thorough tests to see if their vaccine protects against the COVID-19 virus or not.

As of September 2022, over 360 million Pfizer vaccines have been given to US citizens.

