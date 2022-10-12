"It was the way they like, approached me"- AriaSaki recounts harrowing experience with the TwitchCon 2022 staff

Twitch streamer and OfflineTV associate Aria "AriaSaki" took to Imane "Pokimane's" stream to recount her foul experience with the staff members of the recently concluded TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego. According to the streamer, she was rudely approached by security personnel during her meet-and-greet session with the fans.

She stated that during her time at Artist Alley, a creative event at TwitchCon, staff members had relayed to her that she had to mellow down due to recurring complaints from adjacent booths. Aria also revealed that the staff members were rather crude in their approach. She said:

"It was the way they like, approached me"

AriaSaki recalls her dissatisfactory experience in TwitchCon 2022

The latest edition of TwitchCon has been a topic of much debate over the past few days. Many streamers such as MoistCr1TiKaL and Karl Jacobs have shared their complaints regarding the mismanagement on the part of the organization.

Speaking about her experience, AriaSaki said:

"I owe everything to my community, I would be nothing without y'all, so that's why I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm more than happy to like provide, do this, you know, give you my time', but then, unfortunately, the staff did not think the same way and they're like, 'Oh no, she has a whole line that's like clogging up the space, and it's a fire hazard what not'"

She continued:

"But it was the way they like, approached me with it. It'd be different if I was just told like, 'hey, cut it short'...to just keep it like straighforward, I would've been like totally fine."

Aria then proceeded to demonstrate to Pokimane how the staff members had reacted to her booth. She stated that one personnel tried to patronize her artwork on her merch in the Artist Alley.

For those unaware, she even made a rant on her alternate Twitter account during the ordeal. She tweeted:

awia @annoyingaria ) ... I was told I will be emailed feedback as well on top with zero explanation. Not only do I get yelled at for my long lines in the most patronizing way (no I was NOT purposefully disrespecting other artists or causing fire hazards over talking about "art" like what) ... I was told I will be emailed feedback as well on top with zero explanation.

awia @annoyingaria

Are you planning on coming back?

So is your booth going to be left empty?

So you're not going to be there?

Ok got it. Expect feedback in your email.



I am puking man. My anxiety cannot handle being left hanging.. 🤢 You left early. We have feedback regarding your booth for you.Are you planning on coming back?So is your booth going to be left empty?So you're not going to be there?Ok got it. Expect feedback in your email.I am puking man. My anxiety cannot handle being left hanging.. 🤢

awia @annoyingaria I don't feel like they're treating me with kind intentions and at this point I don't know if I want to come back. Some people bought only 1 day passes and came all the way to see me. AAAAAAAAAA So if I'm a bit anxious tomorrow at my fan meet you guys will know why

She even stated that the management allotted only one day for meet-and-greets, which meant that fans who did not buy passes for that particular day would not be able to meet her.

Pokimane even chimed in. Reacting to Aria's story, she said:

"I don't know, is he being sarcastic. I'm confused by why he would bring it up like that"

Pokimane also revealed that she had information about the TwitchCon 2022 staff being outdated.

Fans react to AriaSaki's experience

Fans have expressed their discontent as well. Many pointed out that the staff was being unjust with their approach. Reacting to her brief rant, fans shared these under the comments section:

AriaSaki's was not the only experience that was deemed to be unsatisfactory. Fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed that she injured her back after jumping on an inadequately cushioned foam pit. This has attracted a lot of criticism towards the event planners.

