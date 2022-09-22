"I think it's a bad look" - xQc calls out Pokimane, claims it's a problem that she never mentioned her "gambling friend"

Canadian Twitch star Felix "xQc" has called out Imane "Pokimane", also a Twitch streamer, in his latest live stream. Pokimane, according to Felix, has not been completely sincere in her anti-gambling stance because she has never mentioned her supposed "close friend" who gambles.

For context, Pokimane was seen reacting to Corinna Kopf's sarcastic tweet, where the former is seen in close proximity to a monitor depicting roulette games. Imane responded by stating that the screen displayed a gambling game being played by her "friend."

Reacting to her response, xQc said:

"I think it's a bad look"

xQc critical over Pokimane's dubious manner of response

Gambling has been a topic of discussion in recent days, with Pokimane leading the charge against gambling streams on the Amazon-owned platform. The uproar was sparked primarily by the conviction of fellow Twitch streamer ItsSliker for swindling thousands of dollars to fund his gambling addiction.

The heavy criticism against gambling prompted Twitch to issue an announcement denouncing the category from its platform. Corinna Kopf, a well-known promoter of gambling sponsors, singled out Pokimane by posting a photo of her looking at the camera while an adjacent screen displayed roulette games.

In response, Pokimane took to Twitch account to lash back at her. She claimed that the gameplay belonged to her friend and that she was "surprised" to learn that they were gambling on stream.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Pokimane has some words for Corinna Kopf after the Twitch gambling ban Pokimane has some words for Corinna Kopf after the Twitch gambling ban 😳 https://t.co/N4PEnchu4l

Reacting to the entire drama, xQc stated:

"I'm not picking a bone with Poki, okay, I'm not picking a bone with her, okay, I'm also surprised seeing her, in her free time, watch gamble from one of her close friend."

He continued:

"Because she went so hard at the big two gamblers whatever, while still actively a close friend do it, and never mention her name in any conversation about gambling, ever. I think that's genuinely a problem"

Fans react to the drama

Fans flocked under the YouTube clip to share their reactions. Many viewers stated that much of Pokimane's views are choreographed and insincere. Reacting to the entire conversation, fans said:

Fans react to the entire drama (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Although Pokimane and xQc have had their differences in the past, the duo are generally on good terms with each other. They even collaborated in a podcast in Imane's channel earlier this year. However, it remains to be seen if the Moroccan-Canadian will respond to Felix's comments.

