YouTuber Corinna Kopf calls out Pokimane, tweets picture where she seemingly "promotes gambling"

Social media star Corinna Kopf took to her Twitter account on September 21 to call out Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" for allegedly "promoting gambling." Kopf, an avid gambling promoter, shared a screenshot of Imane alongside a PC monitor depicting some kind of an online game and wrote:

"probably should delete, promotes gambling @pokimanelol"

However, fans have pointed out that the Morocco-born Canadian streamer could have been watching someone gamble during a livestream.

For context, Pokimane has been among the few streamers who have voiced their opinions against promoting gambling on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. The recent outcry against the category has been provoked by scams caused by Twitch streamer ItsSliker, who allegedly defrauded thousands of dollars to facilitate his gambling addiction.

Corinna, 26, took a shot against the popular Twitch star and OfflineTV member by leaking an image of Imane in close proximity to online games, which she alleged promoted gambling. While this has caused a lot of furor, there have been no reactions from Imane herself.

Corinna Kopf's Pokimane tweet causes further discussion on gambling

Since the outcry generated by streamers encouraging Twitch to demote gambling, the Amazon-owned platform has swiftly taken action by issuing a statement declaring the prohibition of slots, roulette, and dice games.

Twitch @Twitch An update on gambling on Twitch. An update on gambling on Twitch. https://t.co/lckNTY9Edo

Twitch's new regulations have provoked further discussion, with a large part of the community believing it does not tackle the real issue. The two most prominent proponents of the movement, Pokimane and Matthew "Mizkif", have faced varying degrees of backlash.

Prior to Corinna Kopf's tweet, Mizkif had also endured a lot of criticism due to his take on censuring gambling on Twitch. The primary point of the argument has come down to the fact that Mizkif used to promote gambling on his streams at one point. He has also received a lot of flak for his alleged involvement in covering up sexual assault accusations against fellow streamer CrazySlick.

Major influencers, such as Corinna herself, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Felix "xQc", are against de-platforming the category. Nonetheless, with the suspension of gambling games on the purple platform, most of the community has shown appreciation for the step.

Fans react to Corinna Kopf's tweet

Corinna Kopf's statement incited further debate on the topic. Although Pokimane did not respond to the tweet, reactions have slowly died.

Here are some of the comments:

johnson @revivalJJ @CorinnaKopf 🫣🫣 @pokimanelol Corinna mad because now she might have to d something ?!?!?!?🫣🫣 @CorinnaKopf @pokimanelol Corinna mad because now she might have to d something ?!?!?!?☺️🫣🫣

With the censorship of gambling on Twitch, it remains to be seen which direction the betting streamers will take now. The purple platform has also announced that the site will adjust its gambling policies to tackle the situation further.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far