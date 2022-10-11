xQc s*xually harassed at TwitchCon by unnamed woman

Twitch star Felix "xQc" went live on his Twitch channel to share his TwitchCon 2022 San Diego experience. The streamer revealed that he was approached by a woman who touched him inappropriately.

He was dancing and partying at TwitchCon when he repeatedly encountered a stranger who violated his personal space. He said he was "taken" and requested her to step back.

xQc added that he had told the unnamed woman four times to get away from him but that she disregarded him each time. The French-Canadian streamer then said she started touching him inappropriately by placing her hands on his legs.

xQc opens up about s*xual harassment at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

At the 35-minute mark of the October 11 broadcast, the former Overwatch pro discussed a TwitchCon party and provided details about an unnamed woman. He started the conversation by saying:

"I think we took like, seven shots, in about like, f***ing 30 minutes. And this girl, is like, unhinged. Okay? She's like, in front of me, I don't think anybody even knows her there. Okay? And she like, all over me, and I'm talking to her, right? Okay? And I go to her ear, and I'm like, 'I'm taken! I'm taken!', and then she's just like, laughing and s**t. She's too touching all over me."

Felix stated that he started to get annoyed by the woman's antics and told her to back off:

"At that point, I'm just getting f***ing annoyed. Okay? And I tell her again, 'Yo! I'm taken!', like, 'Back off! Yo!' I feel like, four times, I tell her."

Timestamp: 00:35:29

Felix said he was deeply uncomfortable with her advances. It freaked him out:

"I'm sitting like, one sofa above her. Right? Because it's like, two sofas, and I'm like, sitting above her. I'm just chilling. Like, I'm just trying to have a good time and just chill. I'm talking to (unrecognizable), and then she's like, touches my legs like that. From behind. She's in front of me, and she like, touches my leg like that."

xQc reiterated his committed relationship status and asserted to the woman that he was getting annoyed by her untoward gestures:

"And I'm like, "Yo! Like, I'm taken! Like, can you f***ing back off?!", like, I'm done with this s**t. Like, I'm getting f***ing annoyed! Like, at that point, I'm just getting f***ing mad. Like, just f***ing stop! Okay, and I tell the people. Okay? Because it's just f***ing annoying! Okay"

The Twitch sensation then mentioned that the woman touched his privates a few minutes later. He was bewildered:

"Five minutes later, okay. Five minutes later, I'm just chilling there. I'm looking around, and she puts like, both her f***ing hands on my legs, and goes all the way up, and then she f***ing grabs my d**k, man! And I'm like, 'Yo! Are you f***ing good?!' Like, what the f**k is wrong with you, man?!"

xQc wanted to leave the party immediately as his mood was ruined. He "froze up" since he did not know what to do in such a situation.

Despite exiting the premises, xQc claimed that the woman started "chasing" him. He managed to find Ludwig and sought his assistance. xQc concluded by stating that he hated people physically touching him and that the ordeal at the TwitchCon party infuriated him.

Fans react to xQc's experience at TwitchCon 2022

The streamer's encounter was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread attracted more than 330 fan reactions. The following are some relevant fan comments from the streamer-focused subreddit:

xQc is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community. He started his online career in 2016 and has since passed more than 11 million followers on Twitch.

