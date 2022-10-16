"W Kai!" - Kai Cenat officially becomes the most-subscribed Twitch streamer

On October 16, Twitch star Kai Cenat earned another major accolade as he became the most-subscribed Twitch content creator across all languages.

Kai Cenat's primary Twitch channel amassed 104,772 active subscribers, out of which 71,325 were paid subscriptions, and 47,577 subscriptions were gifted to the Twitch sensation by the streaming community:

Twitch statistics website TwitchTracker showcasing the most-subscribed content creators on Twitch as of October 16, 2022 (Image via TwitchTracker)

Kai Cenat's accomplishment went viral on Twitter, with one streaming community member congratulating him by saying:

Kai Cenat reacts to becoming the most-subscribed Twitch streamer

Earlier today, Kai Cenat got together with fellow Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" and One True King (OTK) member BruceDropEmOff during the first day of the BOYZTOBER IRL livestream.

Cenat was notified that he had become the "number one streamer in the world." He did not initially believe the claim and remarked:

"I'm the number one most-subbed in the world! Whoa, let me check. You're lying, you're lying, you're lying. I am?! I'm going to check right now! TwitchTracker. No, if they're saying anything, it got to be true."

Upon checking the aforementioned Twitch statistics tracking website, Cenat realized that he had indeed become the most-subscribed streamer on the platform and celebrated the achievement by saying:

"Yo! It's all languages! Oh! Oh my f***ing god! Bro, we're number one in the f***ing world! Oh my god, man! Yo! Oh my f***ing god! In the world, bro. Bro, number one in the f***ing world, y'all! You know, that is crazy!"

Streaming community reacts to Kai Cenat becoming the number-one streamer on the platform

The streamer took to his main Twitter account to share the accomplishment and stated that he was "finally the #1 most subbed" content creator in the world:

AMP KAI @KaiCenat FINALLY WE ARE THE #1 MOST SUBBED STREAMER IN THE WORLD FINALLY WE ARE THE #1 MOST SUBBED STREAMER IN THE WORLD🌎 https://t.co/5laWup8JjA

The reaction thread amassed more than 855 fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared Cenat's most recent accolade on his Twitter handle. His update read:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Kai Cenat is now officially the most subbed to streamer on Twitch



Insane W Kai Cenat is now officially the most subbed to streamer on TwitchInsane W https://t.co/0hlQlVMbX5

One Twitter user stated that Cenat and fellow Twitch icon Felix "xQc" are "pure content":

5stargaming 1 @5stargaming1 @JakeSucky Him and X are pure content. So happy for him @JakeSucky Him and X are pure content. So happy for him

Another Twitter user lauded the Twitch streamer:

Snaxis @Snaxis25 @JakeSucky Wow nice to see him doing well for himself. Good on him @JakeSucky Wow nice to see him doing well for himself. Good on him

One fan speculated that Cenat would be making $1 million per month:

Stremon @MrStremon @JakeSucky She he basically makes about 1 million a month @JakeSucky She he basically makes about 1 million a month

Twitter user @allyearxo responded, stating that the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform splits the revenue. They claimed that the content creator would be making around $200,000 to $350,000 per month:

bitchless @allyearxo @MrStremon @JakeSucky Hell no, not with Twitch splits, he’s making around $200k-$350k a month @MrStremon @JakeSucky Hell no, not with Twitch splits, he’s making around $200k-$350k a month

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Bananas @BananasValo @JakeSucky Haven’t watched him much but when I have it seems like he has a lot of energy and is very likable. W @JakeSucky Haven’t watched him much but when I have it seems like he has a lot of energy and is very likable. W

T.R @02_TR_ @JakeSucky I wonder how long he’ll hold it for and what he’ll actually be at @JakeSucky I wonder how long he’ll hold it for and what he’ll actually be at

Kai Cenat is primarily a Just Chatting and IRL content creator who started his online career on Twitch in February 2021.

He often collaborates with prominent Twitch streamers. He is also an avid gamer, having played several popular gaming titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, the NBA 2K series, Fortnite, Minecraft, Fall Guys, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on his channel.

