xQc and Adept drama on stream: Former Overwatch pro reveals they are not dating

Felix "xQc" is once again turning heads in the streaming community after the topic of Sammy "Adept", his former partner, was brought up during his most recent stream.

The two had quite a public breakup after details of their separation were discussed on stream last month, and some of their heated exchanges turned the situation quite ugly. After Sammy appeared on Felix's stream today, many in the audience started speculating about the fate of their relationship, which triggered the latter to spell out his relationship status.

"We are not back together": xQc tells his chat that he is not in a relationship with Adept

The former Overwatch Pro has been quite enjoying the new iteration of Blizzard's hero shooter and was playing the same when he decided to bluntly call out his chat for insinuating that he was back with Adept:

"You guys just put weird labels on everybody like a bunch of dumbf*cks. Okay?"

Explaining that they weren't back in a relationship, xQc also made it clear that he didn't appreciate anybody assuming that they were:

"We are not back together. And just making sure that, you know, a simple thing happened and people say that, 'Oh dude, that forsenCD, this, that and all.' And don't attack anybody, don't attack anybody, that'll be weird. Okay?"

He proceeded to repeat his words to hammer the point home:

"We haven't been together, we are not to-together and that's okay."

The reason for his chat to be so excited was because Adept had appeared on the stream some time before and seemed to be kissing xQc.

The clip shows Adept walking up to the streamer from behind as he was playing Overwatch 2 and giving him a peck on the cheek before leaving the frame.

Fans and tens of thousands of viewers immediately reacted and the clip went viral. It was shared extensively on social media, prompting many to question whether the duo were back in a relationship.

This comes weeks after Josh "Yourragegaming" revealed that the two of them had kissed during a party at the recent San Diego TwitchCon, much to xQc's annoyance. The Canadian streaming giant had quite a harsh initial reaction to the clip where he admitted to having kissed Adept, but was clearly not impressed with Josh for divulging the information to the public.

Reactions to the clip

Being one of the most popular streamers on the platform means that a large number in the streaming community are curious about the fate of the relationship between the streamers.

xQc's denial elicited many reactions, ranging from comparisons to the Kardashians and theories about their current relationship status.

Currently the second-most subscribed English-speaking Twitch channel, xQc is no doubt one of the most popular streamers in the world. While he has categorically denied being in a relationship with Adept, some of his fans are not convinced by his statements.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes