The entire xQc and Adept breakup situation explained: Are they back together?

Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" had quite the public breakup last month after the former revealed some details about the separation which irked the latter, starting drama on Twitch. However, recent developments at the recently concluded San Diego TwitchCon have thrown doubt over the exact nature of their current relationship.

Twitch streamer Josh "yourragegaming" told his audience on a livestream two days ago that he saw the two of them making out at a private party during a convention in California. Understandably, the clip went viral, accruing more than 200K views.

Felix was not a fan of the way Josh had portrayed Sam in the clip and went on to give his side of the story on his stream yesterday. His main gripe with the comments was that yourragegaming appeared to paint Adept as a jealous woman who felt threatened when another "blonde girl" started talking to xQc.

Here's how Josh described the intentions of the woman he didn't recognize:

"X is trying to have a conversation with the girl, but the girl's probably trying to be a Eater."

For the uninitiated, Eater is a slang used by American rappers to talk about promiscuous women who perform fellatio. The comments did not sit right with xQc who revealed on his stream that the woman he was talking to was QTCinderella.

"It's farming hatred": xQc hits back at yourragegaming for misrepresenting his relationship with Adept after admitting to kissing her

The Canadian streaming giant was pretty upset by how Josh had described the situation. Clarifying that the blonde girl in the story was fellow Twitch streamer QTCinderalla, xQc explained that the whole event has been misconstrued to paint Adept in a bad light.

"Okay, it's made up. The girl that I'm talking to isn't some blonde girl. It's f*cking QTCinderalla. And we're like, talking about random streamer shi* and business, okay? It's not some f*cking blonde girl, chick at the club."

xQc pointed out that the way the story was being told made it sound like Adept was jealous of the girl that he was talking to and randomly came up to him and started kissing him. In actuality, nothing of that sort happened.

"They're making it seem like she got jealous or insecure because I was talking to another girl. That has nothing to do with that at all, it's just made up shi*."

Reminding his audience that pushing that narrative only piles hate on Adept, the streamer continued with his version of the story and explained that it was he who had called her in the first place and that is why they kissed.

"I asked Sammy to come over, to kiss me and I kissed her. Guys, it's not that deep but it's farming hatred. You guys are being delusional. Just look at this, these guys are just farming hate."

As he scrolled through the comments under the clip, it did seem some were taking digs at Adept, either by belittling her or painting her as a jealous partner who could not see him with another woman. xQc also revealed that information like this is not supposed to be discussed online, hinting at other such information which is kept under wraps by the streaming community.

"There's like five or six or seven hidden relationships that people have and things that people do behind the scenes that nobody is leaking. Nobody's talking about it, ain't nobody is talking about it. Because it's hidden stuff that we keep private."

Reactions to xQc's rant

Redditers of r/LivestreamFail had varied reactions, with some supporting the streamer while others refused to think this was a big deal.

Inadvertently, while defending himself and Adept, xQc seems to have admitted to being in some sort of a relationship with the streamer but whether or not it is formal is yet to be deciphered.

