Adept and xQc clash on Twitch heats up following accusations and breakup

Popular Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" slammed each other on a Twitch broadcast on September 16, as disagreements over their recent breakup came up once again.

For context, the duo had been in a romantic relationship for some time now. Although the pair started their relationship way back in 2019, it wasn't until March 2021 that they officially confirmed it.

Notably, on September 15, xQc took to his livestream to confirm their breakup, revealing that he, unfortunately, had to choose between her and his family as there was a visible rift between them.

The comment did not go down well with Adept, who then accused the Twitch sensation of manipulating his audience to save himself.

Adept and xQc clash on Twitch livestream

During their September 16 broadcast, the situation got even more controversial as the duo started arguing on the livestream in front of thousands of viewers. With a lot of name calling, the conflict eventually ended with xQc saying:

Trying to hold back her tears, Adept accused xQc of playing a "victim" in front of his viewers and also spoke about how Felix had gone against her will by detailing their relationship on the public platform.

"You knew that I’ve always wanted, when things are moving on to move on. You know how I am. I don’t cut it halfway, I have to go all the way.”

Trying to hold back her tears, Adept can be heard telling Felix that he is "not a victim" before leaving the livestream on an emotional note:

"I can't do this with you anymore. You are not a victim here. You were never a victim here."

Explaining the recent story

The entire drama started back with a September 15 livestream wherein xQc confirmed their breakup and how he was cornered and forced to make the ultimate choice between her and his family.

Detailing the rift between them, the Twitch sensation even talked a bit about the chaos he and his brother eventually had to go through.

"Basically, it's almost really odd because I'm moving in and whatever, and I love my brother, I love my family. Okay? But he and his girlfriend, and me and Sammy, we just couldn't be all at once, at one place. We just couldn't. It's not possible. There was friction when I was at my brother's house, and there was friction when we all got here. It was just very odd."

While several attempts were made by both sides to reconcile things and come up with a solution, it unfortunately didn't work out. He revealed:

"My mom was trying to be the referee a little bit but then it wasn't working out either. Because she was getting my story, then Sammy's story, and my brother's story and it would go in circles, and it wasn't working out. And I felt like I had to make a choice. "

Concluding his statement, xQc insisted that it was solely his decision to choose his family over Adept and that no one was to blame for the situation. He explained:

"I was cornered into choosing between family and Sammy. And unfortunately, what happened is that, I kind of just chose family, because that's just, I don't know, saying it was my fault. So yeah, that's just what kind of happened."

Later on, reacting to xQc's take on the entire matter, Adept took to her livestream to talk about the breakup in its entirety to her audience. Calling him out for manipulating his viewers, Adept noted:

"Yeah, of course he's only saying nice things about me to f**king manipulate everyone. Like, I get that. This is actual cringe. I don't know why he feels like he needs to announce things."

She spoke about how xQc had gone against her wishes by talking about their breakup on livestream:

"I asked him to give me a moment of privacy so that y'all didn't do exactly what the f**k all of you are doing right now... And he decided to go against all my wishes and do whatever the f**k he wanted to do it. So...What's new I guess?"

Fans react to the drama between xQc and Adept

As expected, the livestream moment has been clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. On Twitch alone, the clip has garnered over 451k views at the time of writing.

Here are some of the comments that were shared in response to the controversy surrounding xQc and Adept:

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether xQc and Adept will get back together on a live broadcast to discuss the issue with their viewers. Considering the way things have taken an uncertain turn, fans believe it is clear that the duo are not on good terms at the moment.

