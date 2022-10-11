"Kind of fun, but like...": Shroud gives his honest opinion on Overwatch 2

Michael Grzesiek, commonly known as Shroud, has been a pillar of the online FPS community for the better part of the last decade and his opinion on Overwatch 2 seems to have resonated with many.

Besides praising the game overall, the former CS and current Valorant pro did have some complaints. Explaining how "tilting" his experience was, he said:

"It actually is kind of fun, but like, f*ck is it tilting. Holy..."

Blizzard's new iteration of the hero shooter has made quite a splash in the gaming community, with fans flocking to dive into it. Like numerous content creators who are streaming the game, Shroud jumped into an Overwatch 2 lobby with fellow Sentinels player TenZ and shared his two cents on its gameplay.

"I wanna rip my f*cking hair out": Shroud explains his love-hate relationship with Overwatch 2

As a connoisseur of first-person games, Shroud's opinions are naturally held in high regard by the gaming community. So when he started playing the game on stream, many Overwatch fans were looking forward to some of his insight.

With Blizzard already under some pressure after the fiasco that was the Overwatch 2 launch, many people have formed their own opinions on the game and the streamer seems to have some mixed feelings. While playing it on a sponsored stream, Grzesiek didn't appear to be enjoying it and was clipped joking about not wanting to play it.

Later on, before ending his stream, the FPS veteran revealed that he loved the game before pointing out that it was quite "tilting." For context, tilting refers to an emotional outburst that curtails someone's gameplay.

That said, Grzesiek promised to return to the game the next day, stating:

"Alright, yeah. I’ll be playing again tomorrow. Its gonna be great, it's gonna be awesome. I love Overwatch."

Timestamp 6:50:51

Before switching off, the streamer somewhat delved into his frustration with the game, lamenting:

"I want to rip my f*cking hair out. I want to rip my f*cking hair out. But I'm going to play again tomorrow. I'm going to play again tomorrow. I'm done for the night."

Social media reactions to Shroud's take

Many Overwatch 2 players expanded on the streamer's take, with some veterans adding nuance to the conversation. Most fans inferred that while the streamer had little problem with the game, it was the reliance on the whole team's performance that curtails gameplay for solo players.

Shroud has been playing Overwatch 2 consistently for the last few days and fans can catch him livestreaming it on his official Twitch channel.

