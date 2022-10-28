Create

Streamy Awards 2022: Nominees, livestream link, date, and more revealed

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 28, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Nominations and awards revealed for the Streamy Awards 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nominations and awards revealed for the Streamy Awards 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

YouTube's annual awards ceremony, the Streamy Awards 2022, has been officially announced and the list of nominated content creators for the event's various categories has been revealed.

This article provides an in-depth look at all the nominations, livestream links, dates, and more details for the event.

👏 Congrats 2022 #streamy nominees! Check out the full list of noms, right here. 👇streamys.org/nominees-winne…👀 who wins LIVE December 4th on @YouTube! 🏆

Streamy Awards 2022: Livestream date and link

The award ceremony will be exclusively livestreamed on the Streamy Awards' official YouTube channel (YouTube.com/Streamys). The upcoming event will be broadcast live on December 4, 2022 (Sunday).

youtube-cover

Streamy Awards 2022: All categories and nominations

This year's award function features more than 40 categories like Creator of the Year, Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Creator for Social Good, and many more. Here are all the categories and nominations for this year's Streamy Awards:

Streamy Awards 2022: Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

  • Addison Rae
  • Airrack
  • Blogilates
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dream
  • JiDion
  • Logan Paul
  • Mark Rober
  • MrBallen
  • MrBeast

Show of the Year

  • Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
  • Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Hot Ones • First We Feast
  • I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
  • In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
  • RDCWorld
  • Sidetalk
  • Twitch Rivals
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year

  • HasanAbi
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • Kyedae
  • Ludwig
  • Pokimane
  • Quackity
  • tarik
  • Valkyrae
  • xQc

International

  • Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
  • Enaldinho (Brazil)
  • HikakinTV (Japan)
  • Khaby Lame (Italy)
  • Mythpat (India)

Short Form

  • DeMarcus Shawn
  • Ian Boggs
  • Savanah Moss
  • Sheena Melwani
  • the cheeky boyos
Creator of the Year Nominees🔹 @whoisaddison🔹 @airrack🔹 @blogilates🔹 @charlidamelio🔹 @Dream🔹 @Jidion6🔹 @LoganPaul🔹 @MarkRober🔹 @MrBallen🔹 @MrBeast#streamys https://t.co/qdgrXC7izr

Streamy Awards 2022: Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

  • BENOFTHEWEEK
  • Kallmekris
  • Kirsten Titus
  • MrBallen
  • Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

  • Emiru
  • IShowSpeed
  • Kai Cenat
  • kkatamina
  • QTCinderella

Collaboration

  • JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
  • Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
  • Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
  • MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
  • Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator for Social Good

  • Invisible People
  • MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
  • MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
  • Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
  • The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Creator Product

  • Feastables • MrBeast
  • Happy Dad • NELK
  • Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
  • POPFLEX • Blogilates
  • PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
  • Gordon Ramsay
  • Hailey Rhode Bieber
  • Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
  • Post Malone

First Person

  • Airrack
  • courtreezy
  • JiDion
  • Safiya Nygaard
  • Yes Theory

Just Chatting

  • BruceDropEmOff
  • HasanAbi
  • Kai Cenat
  • Quackity
  • xQc

Variety Streamer

  • Asmongold
  • Lirik
  • Ludwig
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Valkyrae

VTuber

  • CodeMiko
  • Ironmouse
  • Nyanners
  • Veibae
  • Zentreya
Breakout Creator Nominees🔹 @benoftheweek🔹 Kallmekris🔹 @kirstentitus🔹 @MrBallen🔹 @RyanTrahan#streamys https://t.co/CCXXiWDpdU

Streamy Awards 2022: Show Awards

Podcast

  • Call Her Daddy
  • H3 Podcast
  • IMPAULSIVE
  • MrBallen Podcast
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

  • Dhar Mann
  • In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
  • Jack Pop
  • NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
  • RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

  • Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
  • Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
  • Sidetalk
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Podcast Nominees🔹 @callherdaddy🔹 @theh3podcast🔹 @impaulsive🔹 @MrBallen Podcast🔹 On Purpose with @jayshetty#streamys https://t.co/n7SXi2OHjF

Streamy Awards 2022: Subject Awards

Animated

  • Haminations
  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Ketnipz
  • MeatCanyon

Beauty

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Mikayla Nogueira
  • MissDarcei
  • NikkieTutorials

Comedy

  • Adrian Bliss
  • Kallmekris
  • RDCWorld
  • Rich Black Guy
  • The McFarlands

Commentary

  • Chad Chad
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Drew Gooden
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • LegalEagle

Competitive Gamer

  • iiTzTimmy
  • NICKMERCS
  • Shroud
  • tarik
  • TenZ

Dance

  • BDASH
  • Enola Bedard
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Merrick Hanna
  • Michael Le

Fashion and Style

  • Gunnar Deatherage
  • Kenz Lawrén
  • Mina Le
  • Nikita Dragun
  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • Nick DiGiovanni
  • Sideserf Cake Studio
  • Uncle Roger

Gamer

  • Aphmau
  • Dream
  • LazarBeam
  • Markiplier
  • TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

  • Austen Alexander
  • Blogilates
  • Doctor Mike
  • Dr Julie
  • The Fitness Marshall

Kids and Family

  • Brody Hudson Schaffer
  • FunnyMike
  • Ninja Kidz TV
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Zeth & Saylor

Learning and Education

  • bigweirdworld
  • Casual Geographic
  • Colin and Samir
  • Tom Scott
  • Veritasium

Lifestyle

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Kara and Nate
  • Retirement House

News

  • Brian Tyler Cohen
  • Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
  • Gay News • Josh Helfgott
  • HasanAbi
  • The Philip DeFranco Show

Science and Engineering

  • I did a thing
  • JLaservideo
  • Mark Rober
  • Simone Giertz
  • Westen Champlin

Sports

  • Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
  • FaZe Deestroying
  • Jesser
  • Ryan Garcia
  • Tara and Hunter

Technology

  • Glarses
  • iJustine
  • Linus Tech Tips
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mrwhosetheboss
Competitive Gamer Nominees🔹@iiTzTimmy🔹 @NICKMERCS🔹 @shroud🔹 @tarik🔹 @TenZOfficial#streamys https://t.co/cR0KXpifdG

Streamy Awards 2022: Craft Awards

Cinematography

  • Ashley Xu
  • Go4x4
  • James Hoffmann
  • Lyrical Lemonade
  • Samba Films

Editing

  • Airrack
  • Brandon Rogers
  • Cooking With Lynja
  • MrBeast
  • UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Visual and Special Effects

  • Buttered Side Down
  • Corridor Crew
  • Happy Kelli
  • SoKrispyMedia
  • Zach King

Writing

  • Baron Ryan
  • Brandon Rogers
  • Daniel Thrasher
  • Julie Nolke
  • LongBeachGriffy
Editing Nominees🔹 @airrack🔹 Brandon Rogers🔹 Cooking With Lynja🔹 @MrBeast🔹 UNHhhh • @wowpresentsplus#streamys https://t.co/H0Fk5GUZvB

Streamy Awards 2022: Brand Awards

Brand of the Year

  • Harry Potter
  • Insta360
  • Old Spice
  • SpongeBob
  • Tampax

Agency of the Year

  • BEN
  • Portal A
  • Reach Agency
  • Spacestation Integrations
  • Whalar

Brand Engagement

  • #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
  • Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
  • HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
  • Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer

Branded Series

  • Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
  • Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
  • Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
  • Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official
  • Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok

Branded Content: Video

  • 15,000 Dominoes – Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
  • Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
  • I don’t even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
  • Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
  • When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W

Influencer Campaign

  • Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
  • Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
  • Standard • Nebula
  • The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
  • Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare

Social Impact Campaign

  • #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
  • Don’t Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
  • Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
  • PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD
  • The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
Brand Awards - Influencer Campaign Nominees🔹 Belonging • @Google x @YouTube BrandConnect🔹 Men Have Skin Too • @OldSpice🔹 Standard • @WatchNebula🔹 The Ultimate Teammate • @Tampax🔹 Unmask Your Smile • @PhilipsSonicare#streamys https://t.co/xi6az93ria

The first-ever Streamy Awards were hosted on March 28, 2009, and 13 years later, the internet personality-centric awards ceremony is still going strong.

Last year, YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" won the Creator of the Year award while fellow YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" bagged the Livestreamer of the Year award.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Atul S
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...