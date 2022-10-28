Streamy Awards 2022: Nominees, livestream link, date, and more revealed

YouTube's annual awards ceremony, the Streamy Awards 2022, has been officially announced and the list of nominated content creators for the event's various categories has been revealed.

This article provides an in-depth look at all the nominations, livestream links, dates, and more details for the event.

Streamy Awards 2022: Livestream date and link

The award ceremony will be exclusively livestreamed on the Streamy Awards' official YouTube channel (YouTube.com/Streamys). The upcoming event will be broadcast live on December 4, 2022 (Sunday).

Streamy Awards 2022: All categories and nominations

This year's award function features more than 40 categories like Creator of the Year, Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Creator for Social Good, and many more. Here are all the categories and nominations for this year's Streamy Awards:

Streamy Awards 2022: Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

International

Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

HikakinTV (Japan)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mythpat (India)

Short Form

DeMarcus Shawn

Ian Boggs

Savanah Moss

Sheena Melwani

the cheeky boyos

Streamy Awards 2022: Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

Collaboration

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000

Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube

Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback

MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek

Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator for Social Good

Invisible People

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Ryan Trahan • Feeding America

The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Creator Product

Feastables • MrBeast

Happy Dad • NELK

Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone

First Person

Airrack

courtreezy

JiDion

Safiya Nygaard

Yes Theory

Just Chatting

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

Variety Streamer

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae

VTuber

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

Streamy Awards 2022: Show Awards

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers

RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

Sidetalk

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamy Awards 2022: Subject Awards

Animated

Haminations

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

MeatCanyon

Beauty

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

Comedy

Adrian Bliss

Kallmekris

RDCWorld

Rich Black Guy

The McFarlands

Commentary

Chad Chad

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

LegalEagle

Competitive Gamer

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ

Dance

BDASH

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

Michael Le

Fashion and Style

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Mina Le

Nikita Dragun

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Sideserf Cake Studio

Uncle Roger

Gamer

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit

Health and Wellness

Austen Alexander

Blogilates

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

The Fitness Marshall

Kids and Family

Brody Hudson Schaffer

FunnyMike

Ninja Kidz TV

Rebecca Zamolo

Zeth & Saylor

Learning and Education

bigweirdworld

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

Tom Scott

Veritasium

Lifestyle

Alexa Rivera

Brent Rivera

Charli D’Amelio

Kara and Nate

Retirement House

News

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

JLaservideo

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Westen Champlin

Sports

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin

FaZe Deestroying

Jesser

Ryan Garcia

Tara and Hunter

Technology

Glarses

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Streamy Awards 2022: Craft Awards

Cinematography

Ashley Xu

Go4x4

James Hoffmann

Lyrical Lemonade

Samba Films

Editing

Airrack

Brandon Rogers

Cooking With Lynja

MrBeast

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Visual and Special Effects

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Happy Kelli

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

Writing

Baron Ryan

Brandon Rogers

Daniel Thrasher

Julie Nolke

LongBeachGriffy

Streamy Awards 2022: Brand Awards

Brand of the Year

Harry Potter

Insta360

Old Spice

SpongeBob

Tampax

Agency of the Year

BEN

Portal A

Reach Agency

Spacestation Integrations

Whalar

Brand Engagement

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars

Five Nights at Freddy’s • Freddy & Friends: On Tour

HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh

Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer

Branded Series

Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World

Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK

Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network

Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official

Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok

Branded Content: Video

15,000 Dominoes – Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5

Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

I don’t even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna

Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W

Influencer Campaign

Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect

Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice

Standard • Nebula

The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare

Social Impact Campaign

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Don’t Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety

Once Upon A Bi • Tinder

PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD

The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)

The first-ever Streamy Awards were hosted on March 28, 2009, and 13 years later, the internet personality-centric awards ceremony is still going strong.

Last year, YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" won the Creator of the Year award while fellow YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" bagged the Livestreamer of the Year award.

