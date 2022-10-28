Streamy Awards 2022: Nominees, livestream link, date, and more revealed

YouTube's annual awards ceremony, the Streamy Awards 2022, has been officially announced and the list of nominated content creators for the event's various categories has been revealed.
This article provides an in-depth look at all the nominations, livestream links, dates, and more details for the event.
Streamy Awards 2022: Livestream date and link
The award ceremony will be exclusively livestreamed on the Streamy Awards' official YouTube channel (YouTube.com/Streamys). The upcoming event will be broadcast live on December 4, 2022 (Sunday).
Streamy Awards 2022: All categories and nominations
This year's award function features more than 40 categories like Creator of the Year, Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Creator for Social Good, and many more. Here are all the categories and nominations for this year's Streamy Awards:
Streamy Awards 2022: Overall Awards
Creator of the Year
- Addison Rae
- Airrack
- Blogilates
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dream
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mark Rober
- MrBallen
- MrBeast
Show of the Year
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones • First We Feast
- I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
- In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
- RDCWorld
- Sidetalk
- Twitch Rivals
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Streamer of the Year
- HasanAbi
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Kyedae
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
International
- Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- HikakinTV (Japan)
- Khaby Lame (Italy)
- Mythpat (India)
Short Form
- DeMarcus Shawn
- Ian Boggs
- Savanah Moss
- Sheena Melwani
- the cheeky boyos
Streamy Awards 2022: Individual Awards
Breakout Creator
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Kallmekris
- Kirsten Titus
- MrBallen
- Ryan Trahan
Breakout Streamer
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- kkatamina
- QTCinderella
Collaboration
- JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
- Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
- Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
- MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
- Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel
Creator for Social Good
- Invisible People
- MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
- MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
- Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
- The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Creator Product
- Feastables • MrBeast
- Happy Dad • NELK
- Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
- POPFLEX • Blogilates
- PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Gordon Ramsay
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
- Post Malone
First Person
- Airrack
- courtreezy
- JiDion
- Safiya Nygaard
- Yes Theory
Just Chatting
- BruceDropEmOff
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
Variety Streamer
- Asmongold
- Lirik
- Ludwig
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Valkyrae
VTuber
- CodeMiko
- Ironmouse
- Nyanners
- Veibae
- Zentreya
Streamy Awards 2022: Show Awards
Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- MrBallen Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
- Dhar Mann
- In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
- Jack Pop
- NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
- RDCWorld
Unscripted Series
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
- Sidetalk
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Streamy Awards 2022: Subject Awards
Animated
- Haminations
- illymation
- Jaiden Animations
- Ketnipz
- MeatCanyon
Beauty
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Mikayla Nogueira
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
Comedy
- Adrian Bliss
- Kallmekris
- RDCWorld
- Rich Black Guy
- The McFarlands
Commentary
- Chad Chad
- Danny Gonzalez
- Drew Gooden
- Jarvis Johnson
- LegalEagle
Competitive Gamer
- iiTzTimmy
- NICKMERCS
- Shroud
- tarik
- TenZ
Dance
- BDASH
- Enola Bedard
- Matt Steffanina
- Merrick Hanna
- Michael Le
Fashion and Style
- Gunnar Deatherage
- Kenz Lawrén
- Mina Le
- Nikita Dragun
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Babish Culinary Universe
- Cooking With Lynja
- Nick DiGiovanni
- Sideserf Cake Studio
- Uncle Roger
Gamer
- Aphmau
- Dream
- LazarBeam
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
Health and Wellness
- Austen Alexander
- Blogilates
- Doctor Mike
- Dr Julie
- The Fitness Marshall
Kids and Family
- Brody Hudson Schaffer
- FunnyMike
- Ninja Kidz TV
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Zeth & Saylor
Learning and Education
- bigweirdworld
- Casual Geographic
- Colin and Samir
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- Alexa Rivera
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Kara and Nate
- Retirement House
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
- Gay News • Josh Helfgott
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
Science and Engineering
- I did a thing
- JLaservideo
- Mark Rober
- Simone Giertz
- Westen Champlin
Sports
- Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
- FaZe Deestroying
- Jesser
- Ryan Garcia
- Tara and Hunter
Technology
- Glarses
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
Streamy Awards 2022: Craft Awards
Cinematography
- Ashley Xu
- Go4x4
- James Hoffmann
- Lyrical Lemonade
- Samba Films
Editing
- Airrack
- Brandon Rogers
- Cooking With Lynja
- MrBeast
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Visual and Special Effects
- Buttered Side Down
- Corridor Crew
- Happy Kelli
- SoKrispyMedia
- Zach King
Writing
- Baron Ryan
- Brandon Rogers
- Daniel Thrasher
- Julie Nolke
- LongBeachGriffy
Streamy Awards 2022: Brand Awards
Brand of the Year
- Harry Potter
- Insta360
- Old Spice
- SpongeBob
- Tampax
Agency of the Year
- BEN
- Portal A
- Reach Agency
- Spacestation Integrations
- Whalar
Brand Engagement
- #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
- Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
- Five Nights at Freddy’s • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
- HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
- Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer
Branded Series
- Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
- Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
- Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
- Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official
- Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok
Branded Content: Video
- 15,000 Dominoes – Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
- Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
- I don’t even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
- Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
- When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W
Influencer Campaign
- Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
- Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
- Standard • Nebula
- The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
- Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare
Social Impact Campaign
- #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
- Don’t Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
- Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
- PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD
- The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
The first-ever Streamy Awards were hosted on March 28, 2009, and 13 years later, the internet personality-centric awards ceremony is still going strong.
Last year, YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" won the Creator of the Year award while fellow YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" bagged the Livestreamer of the Year award.
