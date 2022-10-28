Streamy Awards 2022: Pokimane, xQc, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat nominated for the Streamer of the Year award

The entries in the Streamer of the Year category at YouTube's annual award ceremony, the Streamy Awards 2022, have finally been revealed. Popular Twitch streamers like Imane "Pokimane," Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Kai Cenat have been nominated for the category.

Aside from the aforementioned title, this article will take a look at the other major streamer-centric awards at the Streamy Awards 2022.

Streamy Awards 2022: Streamer-centric awards and finalists

This year's Streamy Awards include seven awards and categories specifically for streamers. These include:

Streamer of the Year Breakout Streamer Just Chatting Variety Streamer VTuber Competitive Gamer Gamer

Streamer of the Year

The Streamer of the Year is the flagship title, awarded to the most popular content creator in the streaming world. This year, the category features 10 of the most prominent personalities including Felix "xQc," Imane "Pokimane," Hasan "HasanAbi," Kai Cenat, and more.

Here's the full list of nominations:

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Breakout Streamer

The Breakout Streamer category features content creators who have never been nominated before. This year, it includes four Twitch streamers and one YouTube Gaming star. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have been nominated for this category as well.

Here's the full list:

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

Just Chatting

The award for Just Chatting content creators was added to the Streamy Awards 2022. Political commentator HasanAbi and French-Canadian gamer xQc received their second nominations. Here is the complete list:

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

Variety Streamer

Some of the biggest names in the streaming sphere, including Zack "Asmongold," Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL," and Ludwig Ahgren, have been nominated for the Variety Streamer category this year. Valkyrae was also nominated for the second time in 2022.

Here's the full list of streamers:

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae

VTuber

A Virtual YouTuber, also known as VTuber, is someone who uses a virtual avatar to livestream their content. VTubers originated in Japan and quickly rose to prominence, taking over the internet.

Here's the full list of VTubers nominated for the Streamy Awards 2022:

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

Competitive Gamer

The Streamy Awards 2022 have nominated five competitive gamers who have changed the landscape of Esports. Finalists for this category include former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Michael "Shroud" and Sentinels' Valorant star Tyson "Tenz."

Here's the full list:

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ

Gamer

Minecraft icons Clay "Dream" and Tommy "TommyInnit" were nominated for the Gamer category at the Streamy Awards. All five finalists for this award are as follows:

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit

The award ceremony will be exclusively livestreamed on the Streamy Awards' official YouTube channel (YouTube.com/Streamys) on December 4, 2022 (Sunday). Additionally, the in-person event will be hosted in Beverly Hills, California.

