Streamy Awards 2022: Pokimane, xQc, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat nominated for the Streamer of the Year award

The entries in the Streamer of the Year category at YouTube's annual award ceremony, the Streamy Awards 2022, have finally been revealed. Popular Twitch streamers like Imane "Pokimane," Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Kai Cenat have been nominated for the category.
Aside from the aforementioned title, this article will take a look at the other major streamer-centric awards at the Streamy Awards 2022.
Streamy Awards 2022: Streamer-centric awards and finalists
This year's Streamy Awards include seven awards and categories specifically for streamers. These include:
- Streamer of the Year
- Breakout Streamer
- Just Chatting
- Variety Streamer
- VTuber
- Competitive Gamer
- Gamer
Streamer of the Year
The Streamer of the Year is the flagship title, awarded to the most popular content creator in the streaming world. This year, the category features 10 of the most prominent personalities including Felix "xQc," Imane "Pokimane," Hasan "HasanAbi," Kai Cenat, and more.
Here's the full list of nominations:
- HasanAbi
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Kyedae
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
Breakout Streamer
The Breakout Streamer category features content creators who have never been nominated before. This year, it includes four Twitch streamers and one YouTube Gaming star. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have been nominated for this category as well.
Here's the full list:
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- kkatamina
- QTCinderella
Just Chatting
The award for Just Chatting content creators was added to the Streamy Awards 2022. Political commentator HasanAbi and French-Canadian gamer xQc received their second nominations. Here is the complete list:
- BruceDropEmOff
- HasanAbi
- Kai Cenat
- Quackity
- xQc
Variety Streamer
Some of the biggest names in the streaming sphere, including Zack "Asmongold," Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL," and Ludwig Ahgren, have been nominated for the Variety Streamer category this year. Valkyrae was also nominated for the second time in 2022.
Here's the full list of streamers:
- Asmongold
- Lirik
- Ludwig
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Valkyrae
VTuber
A Virtual YouTuber, also known as VTuber, is someone who uses a virtual avatar to livestream their content. VTubers originated in Japan and quickly rose to prominence, taking over the internet.
Here's the full list of VTubers nominated for the Streamy Awards 2022:
- CodeMiko
- Ironmouse
- Nyanners
- Veibae
- Zentreya
Competitive Gamer
The Streamy Awards 2022 have nominated five competitive gamers who have changed the landscape of Esports. Finalists for this category include former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Michael "Shroud" and Sentinels' Valorant star Tyson "Tenz."
Here's the full list:
- iiTzTimmy
- NICKMERCS
- Shroud
- tarik
- TenZ
Gamer
Minecraft icons Clay "Dream" and Tommy "TommyInnit" were nominated for the Gamer category at the Streamy Awards. All five finalists for this award are as follows:
- Aphmau
- Dream
- LazarBeam
- Markiplier
- TommyInnit
The award ceremony will be exclusively livestreamed on the Streamy Awards' official YouTube channel (YouTube.com/Streamys) on December 4, 2022 (Sunday). Additionally, the in-person event will be hosted in Beverly Hills, California.
