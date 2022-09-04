“Miyoung’s just f***ing mean to me” - Twitch streamer Blaustoise reveals what he dislikes about ‘The Roomies’ streamers

Twitch streamer Nathan "Blaustoise" revealed what he disliked about "The Roomies" content creators, which included Thomas "Sykkuno," Rachell "Valkyrae," Miyoung "Kkatamina," Leslie "Fuslie," and Yvonne "Yvonnie."

While reacting to a 13-minute long video uploaded to Fuslie's channel titled "I WOULD MARRY MIZKIF?! - ROOMIES TRUTH OR DRINK PART 2," a question came up. It asked the streamers to name something they disliked about a person sitting on their right-hand side.

Blaustoise seized the opportunity to express his sentiments towards The Roomies' content creators and stated the following about Miyoung:

"Uh, Miyoung's just f***ing mean to me. I don't even, Miyoung's just mean!"

Blaustoise didn't hold back on his thoughts

The former Riot Games Researcher hosted a seven-hour long stream earlier today. He reacted to several trending videos on YouTube before starting to play PlateUp!, League of Legends, and Grand Theft Auto 5 with his buddies.

At the two-hour mark, Nathan desired to do a "speed run" of recounting everything he "disliked" about The Roomies. He said:

"All right, since I don't have anyone to the right, I'm going to do, uh, so I don't drink, get ready for a speed run of everything I don't like about The Roomies. Get ready to get canceled on Twitter. Here we go. Speed run this."

The 30-year-old streamer began by listing out what he disliked the most about Sykkuno:

"Okay, Sykkuno. I don't like, how when comes into GTA, he always Sadge (Twitch emoticon expressing sadness) farms, and just talks about how no one's around, instead of just accepting that there are people around, and just going and doing fun things with the people who are there, instead of lamenting that no one's around. I don't like when he Sadge farms like that. That's number one."

Timestamp: 02:47:05

Blaustoise reminisced when Valkyrae hit him with bread. He jokingly stated that the 100 Thieves co-owner had some "deep-seated" feelings about attacking him:

"Uh, Rae. I think when we did the bread challenge, she hit me a little bit too hard with the bread, and I think she has some, deep-seated feelings about actually attacking me violently, with the way she slapped me with the bread."

After Valkyrae, the G2-affiliated streamer stated that Miyoung was "just mean" to him. He skipped talking about Fuslie and humorously said he would create a YouTube video in which he would only talk about her.

Lastly, Nathan provided his thoughts on Yvonnie and claimed that she reminded him of League of Legends. He said:

"Yvonne reminds me of League of Legends, and I already lost so many years of my life to that game. Anytime I see Yvonne, it reminds me of League, and it pains me even more. There we go."

Fans react to Blaustoise

The YouTube comments section featured more than 30 fan reactions, with some viewers stating that Blaustoise and Fuslie's rivalry "ran deep." Here's a snippet of the relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' banter (Images via Offline TV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

Blaustoise is a well-known personality in the streaming world, having started his online career in 2017. He currently has 387,004 followers and averages more than 2.7k viewers per stream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen