Fuslie's last Twitch stream ends on emotional note, fans predict a switch to YouTube 

Popular Twitch streamer Leslie "Fuslie" ended her live broadcast on an emotional note on August 31, 2022 - with wild rumors circulating around the internet of a possible YouTube switch. In the continuous saga of YouTube vs. Twitch, the community might witness yet another big switch from purple to red in the coming few days.

Besides this, Fuslie has hit several milestones and made massive career shifts throughout her lengthy tenure in livestreaming.

From joining hands with the North American Scholastic Esports Federation to gaining a significant following due to her League of Legends gameplay, the streaming sensation has always managed to maintain her status as one of Twitch's premier creators.

Fuslie says goodbye to fans with a "final stream"

Popular streamer and frequent collaborator of OTV members as well as YouTube Gaming sensation Valkyrae, Fusile is now expected to be the next Twitch streamer who will make the ultimate big switch to YouTube.

In her most recent livestream, the Twitch powerhouse suddenly became emotional and addressed her viewers with a wholesome thank you note, celebrating her success on the Amazon-owned platform.

While trying to speak through the tears, Leslie thanked her viewers and supporters for being there for her in every phase of her life and even expressed how grateful she feels every single day. She noted:

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for making my life what it is. Every day I wake up so damn grateful because of the life that I have and it’s all because of you. And I know all my friends feel this way too, we always talk with each other, we’re always like ‘dude, we’re so fortunate, we’re so lucky, how did this happen, it feels like such a fluke.'”

Talkinig about her sponsors and her community, the online personality even addressed a few suggestions that she "fell off" since the Among Us downfall, when her viewership count was at its peak position. Continuing her trail of thoughts, she said:

"All these opportunities I get, like all the sponsors – people meme me for being the ‘sponsor queen’ – but I literally get that because they see how well my community responds to these things.

She further talked about how happy she was that her fans had grown up with her, and were now leading full lives:

"I know that things get busy, life's get busy and all that stuff. You know and everyone's like you fell off and stuff from the Among Us era but I honestly think of it as like great because a lot of you are out there getting jobs, going to school, getting degrees, dating, spending time with family, and that’s awesome.”

Soon after, Fusile suddenly stopped explaining what exactly caused her to become so emotional during her entire livestream. While all signs majorly point towards a possible switch to the rival streaming platform, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Social media reacts to Fuslie's "final stream speech"

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a wave of responses from viewers worldwide. On YouTube alone, the clip has crossed over 3.7k views in no time.

Judging by the comments, while the majority of YouTube viewers immediately began speculating a possible switch to YouTube in the coming few days, a few seemed a bit confused about the entire matter.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to Fuslie's "final stream speech" (Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

At the time of writing, neither Twitch nor Fuslie has said anything regarding her possible switch. However, if she does choose to move on to YouTube in the coming few days, she will be leaving behind 1.2 million followers on Twitch, with an average viewership of over 10k.

