"I saw your mic bubble"- Fuslie catches Ramee laughing at her during a conversation about age

Ramee was caught by Leslie "Fuslie" while laughing at her comment on age on a recent livestream. The 100 Thieves partner was having a discussion about age with streamers like Autumn, JoblessGarrett, CurtisRyan, and Ramee on discord.

After several rounds of ranked Valorant, the group talked about their specific age and how a couple of them were about to turn 30. Garrett was of the opinion that turning 30 is not a big deal and is in fact one of the best age groups to be in:

"Turning 30 is actually flipping cool guys."

Ramee added:

"30s literally is the new 20s."

But when Fuslie quipped about looking and acting like an 18-year-old, Ramee could not keep it together and burst out laughing.

Fuslie catches Ramee laughing at her for saying she looks and acts 18

Everyone gets insecure about their age every once in a while, and both Leslie and Autumn were saying how apprehensive they were of turning old. Leslie had been telling the group about how she thought no one would watch an old streamer:

"When I was 22 or 23, I was thinking about it; I am like I have until 28 to have a career in streaming. When I am 28, being 28, no one will watch me. That is it. I will be old and no one will watch me."

However, now that she has turned 29, she has changed her mind. Autumn, who is younger than Leslie, felt like the new and younger streamers would take their spots:

"I always think about all the younger people that are gonna take our spots, and I am like, OMG, it's stressful."

As Garrett and Ramee tried to comfort both, Autumn explained that as long as they keep looking young, it shouldn't be a problem:

"But as long as you keep the appearance of looking young and like, being young, people don't notice."

Fuslie wholeheartedly agreed, saying she does exactly that:

"Yeah! I look and I act like I'm 18, and we're good."

This is where Ramee started laughing. As he got caught, Garrett and Ramee tried to escape by pretending that nobody was laughing. Garrett makes up an excuse about having something on his mic:

"Nobody's laughing. I had a thing on my mic, had some dust."

While Ramee flatout denied any instance of laughter:

"Literally nobody laughed."

Fuslie, however, was having none of it:

"I saw your mic bubble. I have bubbles, and I saw it light up."

As the men continued denying it, she let it go while looking at her chat that continued to laugh at the situation.

Fans react to Ramee denying laughing at Fuslie

Leslie's viewers poured down COPIUM and KEKWs in the chat as she told everyone that she looked and acted like 18.

The chat caught Ramee too and had a fun time calling him out.

The incident was a fun break from quite a serious discussion on age being a big factor for streamers. However, as the streamers pointed out, anyone, regardless of their age, can be successful if they set their mind to the task. After all, Valkyrae started boxing at 30, which was the topic that kickstarted the age question in the stream in the first place. Additionally, as Fuslie's popularity continues to grow (she gained 15k followers last month), it is clear that she is still gaining popularity every day as she enters her 30s.

