5 Twitch streamers who are older than they look 

Twitch streamers are some of the most entertaining groups of people in the digital media world because of their ability to grip fans with their content for hours every day.

Many of them are quite young and energetic, making them quite relatable to Gen Z members. However, some content creators continue to entertain fans easily, even though they might be a part of an older demographic.

Five Twitch streamers who are older than you might think

5) Valkyrae - 30 years old

This might be a shock to many fans, but 100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently turned 30, even though many would agree that she looks like she's in her early 20s.

The American streamer has continued to blaze her path into the industry by co-owning her esports organization and Nadeshot and CourageJD. Fans are looking forward to her future music plans.

4) HasanAbi - 30 years old

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker may have the attitude of a young male in his 20s by falling into trouble with authority like Twitch all the time, but the political streamer is in his early 30s.

The outspoken Twitch content creator continues to be one of the most popular streamers on the platform with his hilarious reaction streams.

3) Lilypichu - 30 years old

OfflineTV star Lily "Lilypichu" Ki is one of the group's older members. Over the years, she has solidified herself as one of the best female streamers in the business.

She has over 2.4 million followers on her Twitch channel. That number continues to grow rapidly because of her entertaining streams.

2) HaChubby - 32 years old

Korean streamer HaChubby has been entertaining fans for a long time and they show consistent support to her in her attempts to learn English.

However, fans of the IRL streamer may not have realized that she is also in her 30s as well. Her streams continue to be one of the best pieces of content on Twitch right now.

1) DrLupo - 34 years old

Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo is still one of the top gaming streamers on the platform, gaining popularity from his days as a Fortnite streamer. Even though he's been part of the industry for years, most wouldn't consider him old.

However, Lupo is in his mid-30s. He is a father to a 4-year-old son named Charlie, who fans might have noticed in some of his streams.

While all of them have entered their 30s, their attitude and style of streaming prove that age is just a number in the industry. Given their tangible impact on the streaming ecosystem, these creators will remain evergreen on the platform.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen