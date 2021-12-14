“You’re trash”: HAchubby comes up with an impromptu song and it’s one for the ages

Popular Korean streamer HAchubby created the Twitch melody of the year after she improvised a song by using the words "You're trash."

The streamer rose to prominence over the past few years as she learned English during her quirky streams which involved a lot of chatting, outdoor vibes, and more.

However, fans enjoy her music streams the most as she belts out some tunes with her piano, and it seems like her greatest creation has just arrived.

HAchubby's tune can be used for any moment, thanks to its amazing lyrics

During a recent Twitch stream, HAchubby had another great improvisation for her fans to enjoy. As many viewers of hers would know, her music streams involve a lot of on-the-spot beats, and it seems like HAchubby's most recent one might be her best.

With a beautiful melody from her piano, she sang a great tune with the lyrics "You're trash" as the hook. The lyrics of the verse were:

"Going to trash me because I don't use you. Nobody wants you."

Surely, fans wouldn't mind HAchubby continuing to stretch out the song with more lyrics and backing tracks because the melody in itself is truly amazing.

Moreover, the song can be used for a variety of reasons, including for calling out a toxic Twitch fan. However, for now, the clip will collect dust in the archives of Twitch, waiting to be completed by HAchubby.

HAchubby "finds" PeterParkTV's restuarant in South Korea

HAchubby recently ordered some chicken from a restaurant in South Korea called Young Man Chicken. Thanks to its unique branding on the boxes, the popular streamer joked that the restaurant is owned by none other than PeterParkTV.

"This looks like Peter Park, same. By the way, the chicken brand name is Young Man Chicken."

The American streamer will definitely be amused to learn that South Korea has a chicken restaurant called Young Man Chicken with packaging that has taken inspiration from his looks.

