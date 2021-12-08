"This looks like PeterPark": HAchubby jokes about finding PeterParkTV’s restaurant in South Korea

During a recent live stream from South Korea, HAchubby ordered food from a restaurant that she joked was owned by fellow streamer Peter “PeterParkTV” Park.

HAchubby was in the middle of a "Just Chatting" live stream with a few of her friends when they looked at the food they had ordered from a restaurant.

Funnily enough, the food box had the image of a cartoon which HAchubby found extremely entertaining. The streamer joked about the resemblance with her friends and even proceeded to show the image to her Twitch viewers.

HAchubby finds cartoon resemblance of PeterParkTV on South Korean’s restaurant foodbox

HAchubby was streaming from Seoul, South Korea in a fun Santa-themed dress and seemed to be partying with a few of her friends. The group had ordered food from a local restaurant, but when it arrived, HAchubby noticed that the box had a strangely familiar-looking image:

“This looks like PeterPark. Brand name is young man chicken.”

PeterParkTV’s real name is Peter Park. The Twitch creator was born in California, which is ironic as the image was found by HAchubby in South Korea. PeterPark is an American streamer and former businessman who plays a variety of games such as PUBG, Among Us, and Valorant. The streamer has 539k subscribers on the platform and might not agree with HAchubby and her friends.

HAchubby was immediately amused when she saw the cartoon character printed on the packaging. Both she and her friend claimed that the image resembled Twitch streamer PeterPark.

As the image suggests, while there is a slight resemblance between Peter and the image, the American streamer would probably not be very happy about the comparison. It was quite entertaining to see how both HAchubby and her friend almost immediately commented about the cartoon's resemblance to Peter Park. The two joked about the situation as HAchubby explained that the restaurant was unrelated to Peter and was called "Young Man Chicken."

HAchubby returned to South Korea on November 25 from Europe. She has posted multiple streams featuring her friends in recent days. HAchubby currently has 310k followers on Twitch and streams multiple games including League of Legends, Hearthstone, and Minecraft.

