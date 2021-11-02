"I wanna be Poki’s dog": HAchubby asks Pokimane for an unusual request 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is undoubtedly one of the biggest streamers on the internet right now. A compliment from her means a great deal to her fellow streamers, and most recently, she did so for HAchubby by calling her "cute".

The latter was evidently so overwhelmed and flustered after a compliment from Pokimane that she ended up asking the Canadian streamer for an unusual request.

Pokimane and HAchubby go back and forth with compliments, but the latter steals the show with her request

Twitch is more or less dominated by streamers like Pokimane, xQc, and Ludwig, among others. This is what made a compliment from the former a mammoth deal for HAchubby.

The Among Us sensation reacted to one of HAchubby's streams and said:

“Every time I look at Hachu’s face, it’s like aww! 'Cause she’s so cute!”

The Korean streamer paused the stream to pay a compliment to Pokimane as well. Interestingly, it didn't go as planned as the streamer made a rather unusual request.

She responded:

“I wanna be Poki’s dog.”

She followed her statement with a motion of stroking a dog which was hilarious and adorable at the same time. Furthermore, she stated how Pokimane is extremely cute as well, and failed to keep her excitement at bay.

HAchubby is popular for her relaxed variety content. She can be found streaming with popular and respected streamers. Not only that, she also has a reputation for bringing streamers and viewers along on IRL streams.

She joined the purple platform in 2018 and her vivacious personality has fetched over 300,000 followers.

Pokimane launches a new talent management company

Pokimane announced herself as the co-founder of talent management company RTS.

The main aim of the venture is to give streamers and professional players greater control over the associations they develop.

The firm aims to rethink business management that will help streamers run successful businesses.

RTS has already cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with after forming associations with Epic Games and the Fortnite World Cup, Facebook, and Pokimane herself.

The Twitch sensation will try to help smaller streamers make informed choices as it's easier for the latter to get swayed with money-making opportunities that might not yield benefits in the long run.

