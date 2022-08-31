“This is so cursed” - Fans react hilariously as Valkyrae and Fuslie tries the viral face swap filter

TikTok's viral face swap filter has taken the internet by storm and has found its way into YouTube Gaming streamer Valkyrae and Leslie's recent livestream. For those unaware, the face swap filter available on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram allows an individual to swap their face with another person, animal, or even an unanimated object.

Hilariously reacting to the interaction between the two, one YouTube user commented:

"This is so cursed."

Fan reaction (Image via Streamer Moments)

Valkyrae fell out of her chair after trying the viral face swap filter with Fuslie

A video of Valkyrae and Fuslie trying out the hilarious face swap filter during their recent live broadcast has gone insanely viral on the internet, sparking reactions en masse from fans. The video emerged after the duo decided to try their hands at the face swap filter to swap their faces with faces from different personalities on the internet.

As they first swapped faces with each other, both the creators couldn't stop themselves from laughing in the most hilarious way possible. At one point, while bursting out with laughter, Valkyrae even jumped off her chair, thumping her hard on the back of her chair.

In an attempt to control her laugh, Rae even hilariously mimicked Leslie along with some weird facial expressions:

"I shower at least once a week."

A few minutes later, YouTube Gaming sensation and Valkyrae's close friend Thomas "Sykkuno" joined the duo in their madness, only to get out of there as soon as possible.

Although the entire incident was highly entertaining and hilarious for viewers and the duo, the main highlight of the clip was undoubtedly Valkyrae's take-off from her chair in the hilarious way possible.

Social media reacts to the hilarious interaction

As expected, the comical interaction was clipped and shared on YouTube, eliciting a wave of exciting reactions from viewers worldwide. In no time, the clip pulled in over 13k views on the red video-sharing platform alone. Suffice it to say. It was indeed a hilarious moment on Rae's stream, which was well appreciated by the YouTube community.

Judging by the comment, while most viewers enjoyed the interaction between the two, a few even thought it was a top-tier face swap challenge, and Rae's reaction to it was worth seeing.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Social media reacts to the hilarious interaction between Rae and Fuslie (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Valkyrae is currently one of the most formidable names in content creation, racking up over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and four million followers on her Instagram handle.

Be it her fun streams or hilarious interactions with fellow streamers (like this one). The YouTube Gaming phenomenon never disappointed her viewers with a boring livestream. And that's precisely what has helped her gain traction in the streaming landscape in such a short period.

