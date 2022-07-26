"When I close my eyes, I can't visualize things" - Valkyrae reveals she has aphantasia

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" revealed that she has aphantasia and explained the situation in-depth while conversing with OfflineTV member Yvonne "Yvonnie."

As streamers roamed the bustling streets of South Korea, Yvonnie stated that she had gotten eye correction surgery known as LASIK.

Valkyrae replied that she was not required to complete the procedure since she had a powerful vision. However, she fails to visualize things whenever she closes her eyes. The 100 Thieves co-founder explained:

"I have aphantasia. When I close my eyes, I can't visualize things, but I can see really well too."

Valkyrae talks about her aphantasia diagnosis

The Queen of YouTube Gaming has spent most of this month traveling across several Asian scenic landscapes. She spent more than 10 days in Tokyo, Japan and is currently in Seoul, South Korea, with various other content creators.

Yvonnie hosted an IRL stream on July 24 and the streamer group explored the nightly lifestyle in South Korea.

As they were making their way across the city, Yvonnie revealed that she had received LASIK surgery and was required to wear the special prescribed glasses for a day.

As the discussion on the topic continued, Yvonnie wanted to know more about Rachell's eyesight and the latter replied:

"Uhh... like... 18/25? My right eye is better than the other. I have a stronger eyeball, I have really good vision but I traded that with bad memory. What's the point of seeing if I can't remember, right?"

Following this, the Los Angeles-based streamer mentioned that she has aphantasia and that she fails to visualize objects while her eyes are closed.

Timestamp: 00:28:43

Hearing this, Yvonnie asked Valkyrae what she would say if people asked her to imagine her sitting on a beach. The latter clarified that she could imagine what a scenario would look like, but she literally couldn't see it in her brain. She said:

"I can imagine what that looks like but I can't literally see it in my brain. Like, I can't imagine it."

Rachell continued further by speculating that aphantasia might be the reason why she could not draw things properly:

"And I can't... I think this is also why I am really bad at drawing because I can't see it in my head before I draw it. My handwriting is really bad too."

For reference, aphantasia is a condition in which a person loses the ability to picture objects and situations mentally. Approximately 1% to 3% of people worldwide are affected by it.

Fans react to streamer's revelation

The Twitch chat showcased a variety of fan reactions, with some viewers trying to correct the YouTube Gaming star by saying that aphantasia affects an individual's imagination ultimately:

Twitch chat reacts to the streamer revealing that she has aphantasia (Images via Yvonnie/Twitch)

Valkyrae is one of the most influential internet personalities who started her online career by streaming gaming-related content on Instagram. Since 2020, she has been exclusively streaming on YouTube Gaming Live.

