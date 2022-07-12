Valkyrae gets jump scared by a fan in Japan

In a recent liv stream uploaded to Yvonne's Twitch channel, Rachell "Valkyrae" was hilariously jump scared by a fan's greeting in Japan. The OfflineTV Squad is currently touring Japan. in day 3's vlog, Rachell was seen getting startled at the sudden appearance of a fan.

The funny episode happened minutes after the 30-year-old American streamer rejoined the group after she got separated for a short period of time due to getting distracted by roadside stores.

Valkyrae gets startled after a fan calls her name

Valkyrae has been traveling with the OTV troops in a 2 week-long tour in the "Land of the Rising Sun". The group announced on Twitter that they would be staying there till the 20th of July. Japanese native fans have been drooling at the opportunity to meet their favourite streamers in real life.

While on one of their daily vlogs in Tokyo, the YouTube star was separated from the rest of the group after their producer Brodin Plett noticed her absence. It wasn't until several minutes had passed that the 100 Thieves co-owner was able to reunite with the group.

Upon getting back, she revealed that the real reason for her sudden disappearance was due to the roadside stalls and shops that had attracted the 30-year-old. She exclaimed:

"I saw stuff and then I had to go to look at it and touch it and I touched it and then I bought it."

Moments later, she was startled after she heard her name being called. Initially, she thought that it was one of her friends but discovered that it was one of her fans who had politely greeted her. She said:

"I'm so sorry, so sorry!...I'm so sorry I didn't mean to (yell)...I actually thought you were one of our friends."

Even Brodin, who was operating the camera, was amused at the alarmed reaction of the 100 Thieves co-owner. He walked ahead and joined Disguised Toast and LilyPichu, adding:

"The fan scared her...Ah yeah, we lose her again."

Viewers react to the comical exchange between Valkyrae and her fan

The OTV troops often produce an entertaining moment or two whenever they are together. Fans were treated to another comical moment after seeing the streamer's funny reaction. Here's what they had to say:

Rachell is expected to vlog in Japan as well. She is a full-time YouTube streamer and has garnered over 3.6 million subscribers.

