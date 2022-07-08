“Welcome to the fam” - Pokimane, Valkyrae, and more react to LilyPichu switching from Twitch to YouTube

In the continuous sage of YouTube vs. Twitch, the community saw yet another switch. Popular streamer LilyPichu announced the next move regarding her livestreaming career via Twitter, much to the dismay of Twitch, on July 7. She has signed an exclusive deal with YouTube and will be starting streaming regularly on the Google-owned platform from July 8, 2022.
As one can already imagine, several high-profile streamers and hundreds of fans chimed in to congratulate Lily on her new beginning.
Prominent content creators react to LilyPichu moving from Twitch to YouTube
In her announcement video, LilyPichu briefly showcased the struggle of choosing between YouTube and Twitch. The video then changed into a beautiful pink room with her two dogs playing on the couch. After giving it some thought, the streaming star made her dog make the ultimate decision for her, eating from a bowl representing YouTube Gaming.
The scene instantly transitioned to a black screen with her username and brief description titled "Exclusively on YouTube Gaming."
That's not all; in another tweet, the now YouTuber thanked her audience for their unconditional love and support. Netizens took to the video instantly, sharing how they felt about the big announcement. Several prominent streams and creators were seen in the comment section congratulating and motivating Lily for her new chapter.
Despite being a member of Twitch, streaming star Imane "Pokimane" was also seen congratulating her close friend for the shift.
Popular YouTube Gaming Powerhouse, Rachell "Valkyrae" welcomed her to the YouTube family, saying "Welcome to the fam."
YouTube Gaming itself acknowledged the streamer with a wholesome message.
The purple platform even appreciated the streamer for her incredible work and wished her all the best for her future.
Fans react to LilyPichu's latest annoucement
As expected, as soon as the news came to light, several fans offered their best wishes to the streamer. Several of them took note of the stunning video idea and articulated that they loved the entire concept.
Other than this, some viewers also raised their concerns over the future of the purple platform with regard to the fact that LilyPichu was not the only one to leave the platform for YouTube.
On a wide spectrum of welcoming reactions, here's what they had to say:
As pointed out by the majority of comments, the Amazon-owned platform is slowly losing some major streamers — first Valkyrae, then Sykkuno, and now Lily.