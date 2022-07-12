"Where did Rae go?" - OfflineTV squad gets worried after Valkyrae and LilyPichu get lost in Japan

OfflineTV members had a comical exchange on livestream in Japan after discovering that Rachell "Valkyrae" and Lily "LilyPichu" were missing from the group.

The OTV members have gone on a trip to Japan after announcing their plans last month. Among the members that have traveled are William "Scarra," Jeremy "Disguised Toast," LilyPichu, and many others.

An hour-and-forty-two minutes into the video, the group discovered that in addition to Lily, Rachell was missing. Brodin Plett, the producer of OTV, commented:

"Where did Rae go?"

OfflineTV members joke about whether they can replace lost members

On day 3 of their Japan visit, OfflineTV members took to the streets to engage in shopping and cafe hopping. The members' activities were recorded live on stream on Yvonne's Twitch channel.

However, just over an hour-and-a-half into the stream, the members realized that LilyPichu was missing from the group. Moments later, Valkyrae also appeared to be absent.

An hour-and-forty-one minutes into the video, Brodin Plett noticed that Lily was missing from the group, and he comically remarked about her recent decision to shift to YouTube:

"I'm so sorry chat, first you lost her to YouTube, now we lost her to Japan...Sorry (I) shouldn't joke bout that...We're gonna find her, we're gonna find her."

Moments later, he realized that Valkyrae was also missing from the group a few minutes after seeing her. Despite the confusion, Disguised Toast casually responded by saying:

"You wanna go eat?"

To which Brodin replied:

"Let's find the missing person first."

Jeremy, who is known for his laid-back demeneour, nonchalantly replied with, "Nah."

Giggling, Brodin responded by adding:

"Scarra said the same thing...He said 'we can make another'..."

(Timestamp: 1:41:16)

A few minutes later, LilyPichu did rejoin the group. Brodin greeted her by saying:

"Were'd you go? We were so worried...we were worried sick about you."

Lily responded by revealing that:

"What? I was shopping."

It wasn't until several minutes had passed before Valkyrae was also able to reunite with the rest of the troops. Upon returning, she revealed how she was distracted by all the street-side shops and vendors, resulting in her getting separated from the group.

Fans share their thoughts on the entire debacle

Fans of OfflineTV shared their opinions regarding the comical clip. Some viewers even commented with their ideas on how not to lose Valkyrae in the future considering her small stature.

Here are some of the comments that were made in the clip shared on YouTube:

Fans react to Valkyrae getting lost in Japan (Image via Shrimp Funny YouTube)

The OfflineTV Twitter page has already announced a detailed and fun itinerary for their entire 11-day stay in Japan, including activities such as IRL Gaming, Tea ceremony in Kimono and Sake Tasting.

