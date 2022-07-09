"Rae took off her heels" - Bella Poarch roasts Valkyrae by making fun of her height

During the July 07, 2022, livestream, TikTok sensation Bella Poarch teased YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" by making fun of her height. The recent broadcast saw Rachell, her mother, and Bella Poarch indulge in cooking Filipino cuisine before the American streamer left for a trip to Japan with other OTV members.

During the cooking session, while Valkyrae was seated, Bella Poarch took a jab at her to eliminate the confusion regarding if she was sitting or standing. The popular TikTok personality said:

"Rae took off her heels."

Valkyrae and Bella Poarch engage in light-hearted banter while cooking Filipino cuisine

Rae's quirkiness, and the fact that she takes almost everything light-heartedly, results in hilarious moments just like the one that occurred recently during her farewell livestream wherein Bella Poarch took a dig at the 100 Thieves co-owner's height.

As Valkyrae was sitting in a chair, Poarch took the opportunity to roast her. Pulling the YouTube streamer's leg over her height, Poarch hilariously remarked:

"Oh! You're shorter than me."

The American streamer responded, almost defensively, by saying:

"Don't get used to it. Do you want a chair?"

After offering her a chair, the TikTok powerhouse innocently declined the offer and revealed that she simply likes the feeling of being tall. She said:

"I think I'm good. I like being tall."

However, more interestingly, while having this light-hearted conversation, the American streamer suddenly noticed a rather hilarious chat discussion involving the question of whether she was sitting or standing. To this, she said:

"There is no way you guys are questioning me sitting or standing again."

Adding fuel on the fire, the Bella Poarch claimed that Rae had just taken off her heels. She further added:

"She was wearing like 10 inches platforms that I was gonna wear today."

Fans react to the humorous interaction

As expected, the hilarious event saw a plethora of reactions from viewers, with some believing that Valkyrae was actually standing.

With a wide spectrum of interesting reactions, here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the funny interaction (Image via- Offline Network/YouTube)

Bella Poarch and Valkyrae have developed a solid bond over the years that has won over their massive fanbases. Together, the duo have worked on numerous mind-blowing collaborations and projects, including the iconic Valentine's day photo shoot and widely hyped-up music videos.

