"It's weird to say Leslie Jebaited" - Sykkuno responds to fans claiming Fuslie 'baited' the audience by making an emotional final speech

Earlier today, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" responded to fans claiming that Twitch streamer Fuslie "baited" the audience by making an emotional speech during a recent broadcast.

Sykkuno stated that Leslie "Fuslie" made it quite clear that she was not leaving the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, and she urged viewers to stop spending their Twitch channel points.

After reading some fan comments aloud, the former Twitch streamer commented:

"'I feel Jebaited (Twitch emoticon),' I can get that, but I would think it's just weird to say Leslie Jebaited."

Sykkuno has his say on Fuslie "baiting" the audience by making an emotional speech on her Twitch stream

Fuslie hosted a 10-hour stream yesterday and got emotional as she wrapped up the broadcast. Due to the nature of her speech, some fans believed that the streamer would soon be leaving Twitch.

During the September 2 YouTube Gaming livestream, viewers notified Sykkuno about the matter and claimed that Fuslie "baited" them. The streamer responded:

"'Leslie Jebaited us,' not really. I mean, guys, do people not remember Leslie repeatedly saying, 'Why does everyone think I'm leaving?' and then also say, 'Stop wasting your channel points, you'll have plenty of time to spend it.' So, what part of that was Jebait? She said the entire day: 'Don't waste your channel points. Why is everyone being so dramatic?'"

The YouTuber did not believe Fuslie baited anyone, as she repeatedly stated that she would set a timeframe for viewers to spend channel points. Thomas said:

"Is that a Jebait? I don't really think so. She repeatedly said that she was going to give you time to spend channel points. There's no reason to waste it yesterday. So, if you want to blame anyone for Jebaiting, it's all the people who assumed random stuff instead of literally listening to what Leslie would say. So, I don't know."

Some users mentioned that they were aware of Fuslie's move to YouTube Gaming. Sykkuno laughed and pointed out that the former was "literally streaming" on Twitch at the time.

The discussion on the subject closed when Sykkuno noted some fans saying that he was "gaslighting" them. He responded:

"'Sykk is gaslighting,' I'm literally not, guys. The VOD's (video on demand) all there. Check the VOD. She said multiple times that don't waste your channel points, it's nothing crazy. So, yeah. I don't know what to tell you."

Fans react to Sykkuno's stance

The YouTube comments section featured more than 30 fan reactions. Some viewers felt Fuslie should have made it clear that she was not yet switching to YouTube Gaming:

Others asserted that the 100 Thieves content creator won't be leaving Twitch:

On September 2, Leslie returned to livestreaming on her main Twitch channel. She stated that her viewers had enough time to spend their channel points and added that the audience was being "so dramatic."

