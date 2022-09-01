“I prefer Valorant” - Sykkuno compares Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to Valorant, explains why he prefers playing the latter

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" teamed up with several well-known streaming personalities like Leslie "Fuslie", Peter Park, Miyoung, and Shiphtur to play a variety of games on stream.

After playing a few rounds of CS:GO, Sykkuno took the opportunity to provide his views on Valve's tactical shooter and stated that he still preferred to play Valorant over it. Thomas said:

"I'm going to be honest, guys. After playing two games of CS:GO, I do see why I feel like I prefer Valorant.""

Sykkuno states that he prefers playing Valorant over CS:GO because of the former's better "quality of life" benefits

The Las Vegas native hosted an eight-hour long broadcast earlier today and played a variety of games like Valorant, CS:GO, Among Us, and Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay with his streamer buddies.

At the four-hour mark, Sykkuno compared CS:GO to Valorant and claimed that he still preferred to play the latter. He explained:

"It (Valorant) just has a lot of like, quality of life benefits. It's easier to buy stuff, there's refunds, there's... you can see where your bullets are going, you know? There's definitely a lot of quality of life things that I like more, even though a lot of things are similar, obviously. But yeah, I do see why I like Valorant a little bit more."

The former Twitch streamer continued by mentioning how some gamers typically compare League of Legends to Dota 2:

"It reminds me of, what's it called? It reminds me of like, DOTA versus League of Legends. I feel like they're very, very similar in a lot of ways, but League of Legends just has a few things that make it a lot more comfortable to play."

Sykkuno found it strange that there was no ability to aim down the scope in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and exclaimed:

"The biggest thing is, well, for me, is just being able to set the controls the way you want. The fact that there's not even a keybind for holding to aim down the scope is crazy to me!"

Fans remarked that CS:GO was more difficult to play than Valorant. The YouTuber responded:

"'CS:GO is harder to play,' that's literally what I'm saying. Valo has a lot more quality of life stuff that makes it nicer to play. So, that's pretty much what I'm trying to say. I feel like Valo is a little nicer, easier to play, for sure. So, that's what..."

Sykkuno is one of the most prominent streaming personalities who switched from Twitch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year. He currently has 2.89 million subscribers, with over 354 million channel views.

