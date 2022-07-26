“That was a punch”: Valkyrae slaps Blaustoise thrice during recent Korea livestream

In a rather surprising turn of events, YouTube Gaming powerhouse Rachel "Valkyrae" slapped fellow streamer Blaustoise thrice during their Korea livestream. A recent broadcast saw the popular personality indulge in a game of rock, paper, and scissors with her fellow streamers and friends, including Blaustoise, Miyoung and many more.

Rock, Paper and Scissors is a fun, zero-sum game that is mainly played between two participants using their hands and nothing else. The basic idea is to make shapes with an outstretched hand in which each hand sign will have a certain degree of power to it, thus deciding the winner of that round.

However, to make the game more interesting, they decided to add some twists to it. This led to the playful inclusion of some soju and a piece of bread. Unsurprisingly, the resultant clip went viral on the internet.

Hilariously appreciating Valkyrae's tight slap, a fellow streamer noted:

"That was a punch."

Valkyrae slaps Blaustoise with a piece of bread during recent livestream

During the July 23, 2022 livestream from Korea, Valkyrae, Blaustoise and a few other prominent streamers can be seen indulging in a rather interesting game of Rock, Paper and Scissors. However, there was a catch.

Instead of quietly accepting the loss, the losing participant had to take a "bread slap" from their opponent.

Starting off the first round, Valkyrae chose to go with the safe scissor option while Blaustoise chose paper, only to get a tight slap from the former in return. Without wasting any more time, she immediately hit Blaustoise right in the face as he burst into laughter.

However, that wasn't all as the YouTube sensation won the second round as well and subsequently delivered another blow to her Twitch counterpart. Suffice to say, viewers were delighted with this playful interaction.

Just as Blaustoise was coping with the first slap, Rae threw another one in his face with a bit more intensity. Aside from this, viewers' interest was surprisingly piqued by the inclusion of a big, fluffy bread.

Motivating the American internet personality for her second slap, the group cheered:

"Let her slap, let her slap, let her slap."

Social media reacts to Valkyrae's bread slap

The entire moment was clipped and shared over social media and as expected, fans are loving it, with many cheering for Valkyrae.

The clip has racked up over 86,000 views on YouTube alone. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here’s what viewers had to say regarding the viral clip.

Fans reaction (Image via OTV POG/YouTube

Fans reaction (Image via OTV POG/YouTube

Back in June 2022, in a clipped segment of her broadcast, Valkyrae announced that she would be taking a long break from her usual content schedule. The streamer shared her plans to travel and have a good time with her close friends.

After Japan and Korea, the streaming phenomenon will be heading to New York for further travel. The timeframe for all of these exciting trips was not specified, but given the extent of it, viewers can anticipate a prolonged break from her YouTube streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far