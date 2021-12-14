Indian Minecraft and GTA 5 streamer Mythpat wins Streamy Awards in International Category

Mythpat, an Indian YouTuber known for his Minecraft and GTA content, has recently gone on to win the Streamy award in the International Category. It has to be kept in mind that Mythpat has been nominated in the category at the Streamy Awards for two successive years.

All social media platforms honor the best contributors on their platform for that respective year in December. Similarly, YouTube awards top content creators, streamers, podcasters, comedians and video makers amongst other categories every year by awarding them with the Streamy Awards.

Everything about Mythpat and his win at the YouTube Streamy Awards

Mithilesh "Mythpat" Patankar is a 23-year-old Indian YouTuber with 10.7 million subscribers to his channel. The lad from Mumbai brought the Indian gaming community to the limelight with his win at the Streamy Awards. He is the first YouTuber from India to reach this milestone.

Mythpat is famous for his funny mimicry and roasts of specific influencers. However, his humorous gameplay videos of Minecraft and GTA V have made him a household name in the Indian Gaming community.

Mythpat was nominated in the 'International Category' of content creators along with Hikakin of Japan, Mikecrack of Spain, Sandra Sires Art of Cuba and Whindersson Nunes of Brazil.

Mythpat took to his social media handle on Instagram to put forward his jubilant reactions. Streamy Awards uploaded a video of Mythpat where he mentions how happy he was when he found out about his win in the International category.

He expressed how it was completely unexpected as he felt he would not make it like the previous year, however he said that he went berserk out of happiness. He went on to thank his family and his fans wholeheartedly who supported him through all the ups and downs.

Famous YouTubers like Gamingpro Ocean also took to their Instagram handles congratulating Mythpat on his post's comments.

Mythpat's achievement is a beacon of light for Indian content creators and their aspirations of making it big globally.

