Is there a character that resembles Kanye West in GTA 5? 

Rockstar Games is known to hide interesting Easter eggs in their games, especially in GTA 5. Rockstar Games recently announced the trailer for the latest update called The Contract. In this update, players will get to see a famous rapper doing a cameo in GTA Online. It is stated that the renowned Rapper and Hip Hop producer Dr. Dre will feature in the update.

That being said, many players have often wondered what other rappers have been a part of the GTA universe. There is a myth that states that Kanye West had a cameo in GTA 5. This article will break down the myth for players to understand if this cameo was an intentional one or just another false myth.

A character that looks like Kanye West in GTA 5

The first time someone claimed to have spotted Kayne West in GTA 5 was back in 2013. Fans made a note of the occurrence on GTA Myths Wiki's website, and that's where they debunked the myth.

The website also states that if players have seen the character that resembles Kayne West, it could have been a randomly generated character in the game or the use of mods that led to the incident.

Does Kayne West have any role to play in the GTA 5 storyline?

For all the players who are wondering if Kayne West is in the storyline of GTA 5, the answer is a no. The random spotting of an NPC like Kanye West is just a coincidence.

The character model that fans believe Kanye West is usually dressed according to style, either with a large diamond chain or a modern chic suit. He can often be found in Vinewood or near the beach in his highly fashionable attire. The character model is just a coincidence, and Rockstar Games has not officially done this tie-up with the famous rapper.

How to play as Kanye West in GTA Online

Also Read Article Continues below

There is a way to do so for all the players who would like to play as Kanye West in GTA Online. Players can follow one of the many guides on YouTube to pick the right heritage and tweak the model to look more like Kayne West.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar