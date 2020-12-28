Top 5 most subscribed-to GTA 5/Online YouTube channels in 2020

GTA Online and mods for GTA 5 have kept Rockstar's magnum opus in the limelight for nearly a decade and created a solid community to boot. Not only has the game been able to stay alive for so long, but it has also cultivated a rich community of content creators that enjoy the game quite regularly.

GTA 5 is the sort of game that lends itself to content creation in an enjoyable way as the possibilities are endless as to what a creator can do within the game. YouTube remains one of the best platforms for both streamers and content creators to grow an audience.

The GTA community on the Google-owned platform is still quite strong in 2020, and here is a look at the most popular YouTube channels that regularly put out GTA content.

Five GTA YouTube channels with most subscriptions in 2020

Honorable Mentions:

#5 - MrBossFTW

One of the most well-known YouTubers in the GTA community, MrBossFTW is one of the most industrious content creators around. His daily output of videos makes him one of the most consistent content creators, and he is usually the first to cover a new update or the hottest news piece.

MrBossFTW's content has inspired all sorts of parody and flak, but they have established one of the community's strongest brands and continued its dynamic run.

Subscribers: 3M

#4 - GTA Series Videos

If players have spent any time in either GTA Online or Story Mode, they have probably run into trouble regarding a particular section or mission. And chances are they've always referred to videos from GTA Series Videos for guidance and walkthroughs.

For the longest time, GTASeriesVideos has been the primary source for help and to check out new content if players cannot experience it themselves.

The channel has an extensive collection of videos that have pretty much covered everything to play in GTA 5. It is a goldmine for all sorts of guides and walkthroughs that players stuck in a rut will surely appreciate.

Subscribers: 3.15M

#3 - Anas

Anas, better known by his pseudonym Le Bled'Art, represents the universal appeal of a game like GTA 5. A French national, Anas has been creating gaming content since 2014 and eventually found the Grand Theft Auto franchise a reliable way to make consistently entertaining content.

With the arrival of the mega-successful GTA RP, Anas began creating content around it and frequently collaborated with other popular creators such as Azarnn and MrRemx.

His unique sense of humor and charm have made him a favorite of the community, and his GTA RP content is some of the funniest that fans can watch.

Subscribers: 4.63M

#2 - DaniRep

DaniRep is one of the most famous Spanish GTA content creators and has steadily been putting out content since he was 16. After dropping out of high school to pursue YouTube as a full-time career, DaniRep has been able to amass quite the audience and has been able to grow his channel quite well.

Most of his videos have to do with playing GTA Online and clips from his streams on Twitch. His commentary makes for some of the funniest GTA content on Youtube.

His output is second to none, making him one of the most active Grand Theft Auto channels on the platform.

Subscribers: 11M

#1 - Kwebbelkop

Kwebbelkop is a high-energy YouTuber who has been responsible for hilarious videos, most of them having to do with mods and all sorts of chaos in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Initially, his channel mostly featured videos about Call of Duty, and he eventually branched out to GTA and discovered the fantastically ridiculous world of modding. Since then, the channel has featured hilarious clips of him attempting to stop the train in the game by using heroes, villains, and everything in between.

He has been making videos since 2011 and has been able to establish his channel as one of the most popular destinations for hilarious mod videos.

Subscribers: 14M