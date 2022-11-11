"This is stupid!" - Asmongold calls out Twitch after the platform creates a new category for World of Warcraft Classic

During a livestream on November 9, 2022, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on Twitch's decision to add a new category for World of Warcraft Classic.

When a community member informed him that the update had been implemented, the streamer lambasted the platform.

Asmongold said:

"So Twitch in their infinite wisdom have decided to add two separate categories for World of Warcraft. They've added the World of Warcraft category, and then also the World of Warcraft Classic category. This is stupid!"

Asmongold advises content creators not to stream under World of Warcraft Classic category and explains why

At the six-hour mark of his livestream, Asmongold advised fellow content creators not to stream under the World of Warcraft Classic category. He said:

"So yeah, this is why it's stupid. I don't think anybody; by the way, if you're a streamer, anybody who's considering streaming on the World of Warcraft Classic directory, don't do it! Everybody keep streaming in the World of Warcraft directory. If you want to kill your stream, stream in the World of Warcraft Classic directory."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder expressed strong views, claiming that the change "added no value to the website":

"This is a stupid thing that Twitch has done and it adds no value to the website and it hurts both games. Whoever made this decision at Twitch needs to have; like, somebody needs to have to sit down with them and have a very long conversation about how the website works! Because apparently, they have no idea!"

Timestamp: 06:42:18

Twitch viewers claimed that they typically find streams through game-specific directories. Asmongold concurred, adding that it would be a more practical option if both games were categorized under a single directory:

"But it's better for both the games if they're in the same directory. And I think it's better for a lot of viewers, because many people play both games. It's just culture in WoW, that people play."

The YouTuber concluded by analyzing the top streamers playing World of Warcraft and mentioning which ones played both the retail and classic versions of the game. He added:

"A lot of the popular WoW streamers play both versions of the game. So making people go from one directory to another is just stupid. It adds nothing and all it does is, fragment viewers and hurt the discoverablity of the streamers. So that's basically it. It's nuts man! Absolutely f***ing nuts!"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The comments section under a YouTube video of the livestream featured more than 260 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some of them:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the addition of a new category for World of Warcraft Classic on Twitch (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer speculated that Twitch added a Classic WoW category in response to Twitch Drops for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Meanwhile, another community member said the change was "great for small streamers."

