"It makes Elon Musk look stupid" - Asmongold on Twitter controversy after Ethan Klein's account suspended

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" weighed in on the recent controversy on Twitter after the social media platform suspended prominent YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions.

During the conversation, Asmongold opined on Elon Musk's latest announcement regarding Twitter's policy for dealing with accounts that "engage in impersonation."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

The content creator claimed that Musk was being vague and left several issues on the table with the language of the tweet. He further stated that Musk "looked pretty stupid" on the surface. He stated:

"I've re-read the tweet that he did, probably 30 times, and I think at a face value, it makes Elon Musk look pretty stupid, whenever he says that, 'Oh well, if you say it's a parody account,' and then you say something else it's okay. And then right after that, Ethan gets banned and so does Kathy Griffin. I think that it does make it look stupid."

Asmongold demands more clarity from Twitter

At 05:47 in his November 6 livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder recapped the Twitter fiasco that involved Musk suspending Ethan Klein from the platform for jumping on a platform-wide trend mocking the billionaire.

"So this is what Elon Musk said today, about Twitter. 'Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended.' So, Ethan went on Twitter and he said, basically, 'parody account' is in the header. So this is a issue with the language and let me explain why."

Asmongold then claimed that he had read the tweet "probably 30 times" and that the language made Elon Musk appear "pretty stupid." He reiterated the latter's most recent announcement and elaborated:

"The language used here is referring to Twitter handles and not necessarily Twitter accounts. So I do think that they should come out with more clarity on this. Absolutely."

Asmongold contended that Ethan Klein was "obviously" impersonating the Tesla CEO to "bait people."

"But you can also make the argument, and this is another good point that I think it's good a good point, that it is obvious that H3H3 was trying to make people think that he was Elon Musk. He was trying to bait people into thinking that. He was using his profile picture. He was using; actually to be fair, he was not using his profile picture. He was using his old profile picture and he was also using his name. So it was evident that he was trying to impersonate him."

The Twitch sensation also stated that the impersonation was illegal and speculated on whether Ethan Klein would face legal consequences because of his antics:

"The reason why this comes around is that, impersonating a person is against the law. It is fundamentally against the law and would Ethan get in trouble for this legally? I don't know but I think that you can easily make the argument that he was trying to impersonate Elon Musk. And because impersonation is against the law, that fell under the Twitter ToS."

After reading a few fan reactions, Asmongold reaffirmed his claims about Elon Musk and remarked:

"And you can see guys, how nobody is able to read the nuance in this statement. Do you see kind of what I'm saying? Do you see, like, it's very evident that, to the average public, it looks like Elon just immediately went back on his word, because somebody was making fun of him."

Timestamp: 05:47:47

Some viewers called Ethan Klein's suspension "justified de-platforming." Asmongold responded, providing his opinions on de-platforming:

"My position on de-platforming is very simple. If you use the platform to break the law, you should be de-platformed. Period! So for example, if you're trying to do a crypto scam, de-platformed!"

The lengthy discussion concluded with Asmongold stating that he was "relatively positive" about Elon Musk buying out the social media giant:

"So anyway, yeah. That's about it. Elon Musk has bought Twitter. This has been widely regarded as an event. To put context in this, I have been relatively positive about Elon Musk buying Twitter."

He added that Twitter is a robust platform that should be "regulated by the government."

"I was unhappy with the way Twitter was run previously. I didn't like that how they appointed themselves as being the Ministry of Truth. I'm not a fan of that kind of stuff and I think that Twitter is so powerful that it should be regulated by the government."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 540 community members opined on Asmongold's clip. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

While one community member stated that Twitter "needs to remove verification" after users changed their account name, another viewer stated that Ethan Klein's ban was the "funniest thing."

