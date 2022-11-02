Apex Legends streamer LuluLuvely announces leaving NRG Esports, fans react

On November 2, 2022, the North American esports organization, NRG Esports, announced the departure of Apex Legends streamer Lindsey "LuluLuvely". The popular gaming organization wished the content creator success for her future endeavors.
The announcement swiftly went viral within the streaming and gaming communities, leaving many wondering why the Twitch star left the organization.
Fans react as LuluLuvely announces departure from NRG Esports
Lindsey took to her Twitter account the same day to reveal that she decided not to re-sign with NRG Esports. The streamer thanked the organization for welcoming her into their family and for all of the fun experiences she has had with them over the last three years:
"I have decided to not re-sign with @NRGgg. Than you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, expreiences and memories over the last three years!"
The announcement attracted well over 14,000 likes and more than 154 gaming and streaming community members were present in the conversation thread. Fellow Twitch streamer SweeetTails shared a wholesome message:
Professional gamer and Version1 team member Autumn also expressed her sentiments by sharing an emoji:
Twitch partnered streamer Sparkles_qt speculated that LuluLuvely might be moving to 100 Thieves:
Twitter user @RealControll lauded the Apex Legends pro and expressed hope by suggesting that she was now "working on bigger and better things":
Another Twitter user speculated that many influencers are leaving esports organizations because they have "outgrown their contracts." They also added that some content creators could make the same amount of money without the organization's assistance:
A community member claimed that LuluLuvely leaving NRG Esports was the "end of an era":
Another user suggested that the Twitch streamer should either join FaZe Clan or Team SoloMid (TSM):
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:
Who is LuluLuvely?
LuluLuvely is a 29-year-old professional gamer who has competed at the highest levels of Apex Legends since 2019. She is a Wraith main, and has won over $28,000 in professional tournaments.
Lindsey is also a prominent Twitch personality, having started her streaming career in 2016. She currently has 1,323,951 followers and averages more than 3.8k viewers per stream.
Aside from broadcasting Apex Legends for well over 4,500 hours, the American streamer has also played several other popular titles such as Fortnite, Valorant, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on her channel.
Additionally, she has a very active YouTube channel, where she regularly uploads videos of her competitive gaming journey. Lindsey was looking forward to becoming the best support in Overwatch 2 at the time of writing.
