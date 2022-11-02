Apex Legends streamer LuluLuvely announces leaving NRG Esports, fans react

On November 2, 2022, the North American esports organization, NRG Esports, announced the departure of Apex Legends streamer Lindsey "LuluLuvely". The popular gaming organization wished the content creator success for her future endeavors.

NRG @NRGgg



We would like to wish Lindsey the best wherever the future takes her. Today we say goodbye to @LuluLuvely We would like to wish Lindsey the best wherever the future takes her. Today we say goodbye to @LuluLuvely. We would like to wish Lindsey the best wherever the future takes her. https://t.co/FhLOezNr40

The announcement swiftly went viral within the streaming and gaming communities, leaving many wondering why the Twitch star left the organization.

Fans react as LuluLuvely announces departure from NRG Esports

Lindsey took to her Twitter account the same day to reveal that she decided not to re-sign with NRG Esports. The streamer thanked the organization for welcoming her into their family and for all of the fun experiences she has had with them over the last three years:

"I have decided to not re-sign with @NRGgg. Than you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, expreiences and memories over the last three years!"

Lulu @LuluLuvely I have decided to not re-sign with @NRGgg . Thank you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, experiences and memories over the last three years! I have decided to not re-sign with @NRGgg. Thank you for welcoming me into the family and for all the opportunities, experiences and memories over the last three years!

The announcement attracted well over 14,000 likes and more than 154 gaming and streaming community members were present in the conversation thread. Fellow Twitch streamer SweeetTails shared a wholesome message:

Professional gamer and Version1 team member Autumn also expressed her sentiments by sharing an emoji:

Twitch partnered streamer Sparkles_qt speculated that LuluLuvely might be moving to 100 Thieves:

Twitter user @RealControll lauded the Apex Legends pro and expressed hope by suggesting that she was now "working on bigger and better things":

Pat D @RealControll @LuluLuvely @NRGgg Aww damn, hope you're working on bigger and better things! You always had refreshing and different hype in the org!! @LuluLuvely @NRGgg Aww damn, hope you're working on bigger and better things! You always had refreshing and different hype in the org!!

Another Twitter user speculated that many influencers are leaving esports organizations because they have "outgrown their contracts." They also added that some content creators could make the same amount of money without the organization's assistance:

SanninKoji @sanninkoji @LuluLuvely @NRGgg These streamers like ace and lulu are just outgrowing their contracts. They make the same money without the org so why lock themselves into a contract. Either pay up or they leave. So they left 🫡 @LuluLuvely @NRGgg These streamers like ace and lulu are just outgrowing their contracts. They make the same money without the org so why lock themselves into a contract. Either pay up or they leave. So they left 🫡

A community member claimed that LuluLuvely leaving NRG Esports was the "end of an era":

Another user suggested that the Twitch streamer should either join FaZe Clan or Team SoloMid (TSM):

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Joe @jettyburg @LuluLuvely @NRGgg Wishing you the best on your next chapter, Lulu @LuluLuvely @NRGgg Wishing you the best on your next chapter, Lulu 💜

Phxzo @Ajleeadams @LuluLuvely @NRGgg I hope whoever signs you next knows they just got a big asset or if not just continue making a name for yourself @LuluLuvely @NRGgg I hope whoever signs you next knows they just got a big asset or if not just continue making a name for yourself

Dave @DaveHar58707844 @LuluLuvely @NRGgg bigger and better things BET NRG ARE LOVING THE COMMUNITY HERE wish you all the beast lol best lulu @LuluLuvely @NRGgg bigger and better things BET NRG ARE LOVING THE COMMUNITY HERE wish you all the beast lol best lulu ❤️ 💙 💪 💕

Who is LuluLuvely?

LuluLuvely is a 29-year-old professional gamer who has competed at the highest levels of Apex Legends since 2019. She is a Wraith main, and has won over $28,000 in professional tournaments.

Lindsey is also a prominent Twitch personality, having started her streaming career in 2016. She currently has 1,323,951 followers and averages more than 3.8k viewers per stream.

Aside from broadcasting Apex Legends for well over 4,500 hours, the American streamer has also played several other popular titles such as Fortnite, Valorant, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on her channel.

Additionally, she has a very active YouTube channel, where she regularly uploads videos of her competitive gaming journey. Lindsey was looking forward to becoming the best support in Overwatch 2 at the time of writing.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes