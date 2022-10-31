"This is peak Blizzard" - Asmongold comments on Overwatch 2 charm costing less money in real life than in-game

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on some controversial aspects of Overwatch 2 during a livestream on his alternative Twitch channel, Zackrawrr.

On October 29, the Twitch streamer talked about the Pachimari weapon charm, which seemingly costs less in real life, as compared to its in-game counterpart.

Asmongold called out the American game developer's antics by suggesting that the in-game charm costing more than the real-life keychain was "peak Blizzard." He expressed his sentiments by saying:

"I don't even know what to say! I honestly; this is peak, yeah. This is peak Blizzard."

Asmongold talks about monetization in Overwatch 2, provides his take on the weapon charm costing less money in real-life than in-game

The discussion on the subject started at the five-hour mark of Zack's October 29 broadcast.

He took to his Twitter account and mentioned that a "lot of people are unhappy" with Overwatch skins. He claimed that the gaming community is blowing the issue "out of proportion massively" and said:

"There have been a lot of people, a lot of people who are unhappy about Overwatch's skins. Now in my opinion, I think that the problem with the Overwatch skins is completely f***ing overblown. I think people are blowing this out of proportion massively. I don't think that it's a big deal."

Asmongold then switched to talking about the aforementioned Pachimari weapon charm, suggesting that the situation was "pretty funny":

"However, it is pretty f***ing funny. 'Blizzard sells an Overwatch 2 charm cheaper in real life than in-game.' So if you want to buy this item, you know, this little stupid thing you could shoot off the table, if you want this in real-life, it is cheaper, than if you want it in a video game! Well, well, well!"

Timestamp: 05:33:33

Asmongold was at a loss for words, claiming that the American corporation selling the in-game item for a higher price was "peak Blizzard." He continued the conversation by throwing shade at Overwatch 2's in-game currency system and said:

"It's 700 tickets (in-game currency) and I'm assuming 100 is a dollar. Right? Or some kind of bulls**t like that. Oh yes, yeah. 100 is a dollar. There you go. But of course you get the bonus, so I mean, it's a little bit less. So I mean, you know, it really isn't a dollar. You know, it's a little bit less, you might as well do that."

The discussion continued with Asmongold sharing his opinion on the controversial Halloween event which is currently in progress within the game.

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured more than 450 fan reactions, with one viewer implying that Blizzard would say that "digital goods are worth more than physical items." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the in-game item costing more money than the real life counterpart (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch. He began his online career by developing World of Warcraft-related guides on YouTube and then transitioned to becoming a full-time streamer.

He currently has 3,263,046 followers and averaged more than 47k viewers in July on his primary Twitch channel.

