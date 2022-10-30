Overwatch 2 charm cheaper in real life than in-game

Overwatch 2 has been in a very unpopular space following its release. The entire community experienced a lot of in-game bugs upon launch, and while Blizzard Entertainment did announce a free skin and numerous double XP weekends to compensate for the troublesome launch, more issues kept cropping up as the days went by.

In a recent turn of events, the game's monetization policy has come under fire. For those who are unaware, Overwatch 2 follows a free-to-play model. This means that the game itself is free, but when it comes to character skins and other cosmetics in the game, players will have to shell out a hefty amount to obtain them. Interestingly enough, a specific weapon charm that players can come across in Overwatch 2 is more expensive in-game than it is in real life.

Fans question the monetization policy of Overwatch 2

The charm in question here is the Pachimari charm. This item is available for $5.00 in the Blizzard gear store. However, the item costs 700 coins in the game itself. There are two ways in which these coins can be earned in-game. The first method is by purchasing them with real money, and the second is by grinding the in-game challenges.

However, when it comes to challenges, players can only earn up to 60 coins a week. So technically, if someone's started grinding out these challenges since the very day the game was launched, they'd still be short by a fair amount of coins. When it comes to purchasing coins, the cheapest currency bundle offers 1000 coins priced at $10.00. There is no way in which players can purchase a smaller stack of coins in the game.

Before becoming free-to-play, the game had the concept of loot boxes, which gave players a shot at earning free skins and cosmetics within the game. Back then, if any duplicates came up, players could trade them in for coins. While the removal of the loot box feature is understandable, the grind and high prices of the cosmetics are not. Moreover, some really good-looking cosmetics are currently available in the game, but that's mostly because of the ongoing Halloween event in Overwatch 2.

Players will have to purchase these cosmetics with real money if they want them, because the grind is inhuman. While one can assume that these are event-specific skins and won't be seen in the game anymore, it's hard to comment on the matter. It's only been a few weeks since the game went live, so there's a high chance that these cosmetics might make a return in the near future. But then again, there's no telling when this "near future" will be.

While their monetization policies are something that has concerned the community, something more stark has come to light recently. Certain custom game rooms in Overwatch 2 feature some really problematic themes. Given that the game is flocked by young adults, the community has shown concern with the message that these custom rooms are spreading. Moreover, they have been appalled by the lack of moderation with respect to these custom rooms in Overwatch 2.

