Blizzard under fire after problematic custom rooms surface in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has been sending waves across the community for the wrong reasons lately. Plagued by a fairly buggy launch, the community has expressed displeasure with how the game was introduced to gamers from the very beginning. Although the developers have addressed some of the bugs present in the game, new problems have recently cropped up.

Custom rooms have been a staple addition to most online games. These rooms often have custom rules and regulations that stray from the regular rules seen in the game. However, while browsing custom rooms, players from the Overwatch 2 community came across something really problematic.

Why is the community asking everyone not to play Overwatch 2?

While browsing through the custom rooms, players stumbled upon some really problematic rooms with regards to names and themes. Most of these themes were mature, and propagated some really graphic ideals with respect to the overall mechanics of gameplay.

Parents and peers took to Twitter to express their concern about the problem. (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

It's surprising that these rooms continued to exist for so long. While there does happen to be a way for players to report the names of the game rooms, there is no direct way for players to report the rooms themselves. Even if a room is removed from the discovery menu, players can still find it if they have the code. For some reason, Blizzard Entertainment just seems to get caught up in one controversy after another.

DenkouNova @DenkouNova @Userfriendlylad @Lynn_McGoo Blizzard can stop this. They have all the rights over custom games created, and they have that in their end user agreements because someone made a custom game so popular in Warcraft 3 that it become its own game (DOTA2) and Blizzard was mad it couldn't make money out of it. @Userfriendlylad @Lynn_McGoo Blizzard can stop this. They have all the rights over custom games created, and they have that in their end user agreements because someone made a custom game so popular in Warcraft 3 that it become its own game (DOTA2) and Blizzard was mad it couldn't make money out of it.

The community is also of the opinion that Blizzard can stop these hindrances if they want to. However, the fact that the developers are doing very little to moderate the custom game environment is quite alarming.

Brother Teresa @ezgeeSCO @Lynn_McGoo Weird from blizzard not to be on top of things like that. It is early days for the 2nd edition so far, I imagine these problems will be ironed out. @Lynn_McGoo Weird from blizzard not to be on top of things like that. It is early days for the 2nd edition so far, I imagine these problems will be ironed out.

Ashlynn GS @ashlynn_gs @Lynn_McGoo Unfortunately its not a new gamemode. I reported it almost 6 months ago, and at the time it was taken down. For whoever was behind that gamemode to re-upload it though is not okay. @Lynn_McGoo Unfortunately its not a new gamemode. I reported it almost 6 months ago, and at the time it was taken down. For whoever was behind that gamemode to re-upload it though is not okay.

It's not uncommon to see rooms with mature themes in Overwatch 2. But then again, those rooms are usually empty maps and have people speaking in voice chat for the most part. However, the rooms in question here have entirely elaborate scripts that allow them to perform acts with results that aren't seen in any game under normal circumstances.

Players have also mentioned reporting this custom game mode previously as well, but the issue has managed to spring up once again, sending shockwaves within the community.

As the game is flocked by people from all age groups, with young adults being the main focus here, it's disappointing and alarming to see these kinds of messages pushed to young players. Parents and peers have taken to Twitter to express concern about these themes and the custom room itself. Custom rooms, as mentioned above, have always been a staple feature in most live service FPS games. However, they're strictly moderated. The lack of moderation in the case of Overwatch 2 is quite alarming.

