Overwatch 2 “Error starting a game” bug: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Even a week after its launch, Overwatch 2 still seems to be facing a great many performance issues, error codes, as well as bugs.

Blizzard is having a hard time fixing the problems that players are still facing, and not everyone is having the best time with the latest franchise entry, especially when the shooter keeps crashing.

One of the most annoying issues that is still occurring in Overwatch 2 is the “Error starting a game” bug. It usually occurs when there is an issue with the game files that you have downloaded for the game, or if there are issues with the game’s servers themselves.

Hence, while the bug is an incredibly annoying one, it’s not all that hard to fix, and today’s guide will go over how you can fix the “Error starting a game” bug in Overwatch 2.

Fixing the “Error starting a game” bug in Overwatch 2

To be able to fix the “Error starting a game” bug in Overwatch 2, there are a few things that you will be required to do.

1) Updating the shooter to the latest version

Version mismatch is yet another reason that can cause the “Error starting a game” bug in the game. To avoid this, you will be required to update the title to the latest patch, which will also automatically weed out any corrupt files in the system.

If you are on a PC, you will be able to open the Battle.net client, select Overwatch 2 from the Game Launcher, and then click on the settings option and check for the latest updates.

Console users can simply select the game from the home page and press on select to have the option.

Upon checking for the new version, the platforms will automatically download the new patch.

2) Updating the graphics drivers

After updating Overwatch 2, you can look into updating the graphics driver as well. Both NVIDIA and AMD users will be able to update the drivers for their respective cards through the desktop applications.

GeForce for NVIDIA and the Raedon app for AMD will provide you with the option to update the drivers to the latest patch.

3) Repairing Overwatch 2 game files

If you are still facing the issue you might have corrupted files from the game in the system. To be able to solve this, you will be required to repair the Overwatch files by making your day to the Battle.net launcher, selecting the game from the library, and then going to settings.

From there, you will get the option to “Scan and Repair” the files, which will automatically start a process that will check the game’s file integrity. Once that ends, the process will repair all the broken files of the game.

4) Closing all background apps

Closing any background apps have proven to solve the problem for many players. While it’s not going to be a permanent solution, it will temporarily weed out the problem and allow you to successfully launch the game.

5) Uninstalling and re-installing the game

While one of the more drastic steps to take, it’s still quite an effective one. You can look to uninstall and then reinstall the game on your system, which will in most cases solve the majority of the issues that Overwatch 2 is still facing.

If you are still facing the “Error starting a game” bug after this, you will either need to wait for the developers to introduce a patch to fix it, or submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

