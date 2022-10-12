Exploring Overwatch 2 Stats Tracker

Overwatch 2 is a fresh release by Blizzard Entertainment in the first-person shooter genre. The sequel to 2016's Game of the Year, players have long awaited its arrival.

Overwatch 2 includes many useful features and the in-game stats tracker is one of them. It is one of the most visited tabs that players use to keep an eye on their performance. There are multiple noteworthy elements in the stats tracker that display data with distinction.

The article will discuss some of the most important elements in Overwatch 2’s stats tracker and what to look out for when observing personal performance.

Overwatch 2 Stats Tracker is detailed and for the right reasons

Overwatch 2 is unlike any other standard 5v5 FPS game. There are key differences that set the title apart from dominant esports shooters like Riot's Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. These differences give rise to varied stats and the need for tracking simultaneously.

Navigating to the Stats Tracker

Players can follow the steps listed below to find the Stats Tracker tab in Overwatch 2:

Click on “Career Profile” in the home menu.

A career “Overview” tab will open at first displaying the top stats and number of games won under each role. It also features a sorted list, “Hero Comparison”, of heroes ranked by time played. The sorting criteria can be changed using the drop-down menu provided above the list.

Click on the “Statistics” tab on the top ribbon to direct yourself inside the main Stats Tracker tab.

The stats will be shown for all heroes by default. Click on the “All heroes” button to select a specific hero and the stats accumulated under it.

The top statistics are shown in the middle section as display cards. These include - Time Played, Games Played, Games Won, Eliminations, Assists, Kill Streak - Best.

Elements in the Stats Tracker

The “Statistics” tab features a list on the right side of the screen. This list shows stats for all heroes by default. The most important ones that players need to keep an eye out for are:

Eliminations - Displays the number of enemies killed in total with or without team support.

Displays the number of enemies killed in total with or without team support. Deaths - Displays the total number of deaths a player has accumulated in the game.

Displays the total number of deaths a player has accumulated in the game. Solo Kills - Displays the total kills a player has secured without team support.

Displays the total kills a player has secured without team support. Hero Damage Done - Displays the total damage inflicted on enemies.

Displays the total damage inflicted on enemies. Healing Done - Displays the total healing provided for the team.

It is important to remember that Overwatch 2 does not outright display a Kill-Death (K/D) ratio. The game places importance on other factors that pertain to specific roles.

Players shouldn't be demotivated by low stats. These numbers provide only a benchmark and not an ultimatum of performance. It is a feature in Overwatch 2 that has been included to motivate players to polish their skills.

There is no single approach to playing a Hero or a Class. It depends on the preference and playstyle of the player, who can evolve and adapt over time.

At the same time, having better statistics boosts the confidence of players and motivates them to grind for higher bars. Blizzard Entertainment is constantly trying to provide the best FPS experience through their latest title while addressing all the bugs and issues that are currently anchoring it.

