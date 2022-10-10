How to convert sensitivity from Valorant to Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is officially live, and since the very first moment of its launch a couple of days ago, the shooter has seen an incredible influx of players who are both new to and familiar with the franchise.

The game saw such a staggering spike in popularity, that even today the servers are flooded, and players are often having to wait in abysmally long queues just to get in a match.

Overwatch 2 has also been attracting players from other first-person shooters, mainly Valorant, Apex Legends, as well as Rainbow Six Siege. This is why the players looking to try out the new Overwatch entry are a bit curious as to how they will be able to convert their sensitivity from one shooter to the next.

Players will be able to very easily able to convert the sensitivity from one of the shooters into Overwatch 2. However, there are a few things that they will be required to do first, and today’s guide, in particular, will go over how players can convert their sensitivity from Valorant to Blizzard’s new shooter.

Converting sensitivity from Valorant to Overwatch 2

To be able to convert custom sensitivity from Valorant to Overwatch 2, there are a few things that players will be required to do,

Fans must first make their way to certain third-party services like aiming.pro and gamingsmart, which offer some of the best solutions to help one convert their custom sensitivity from one shooter to the next. Fans will be able to use it seamlessly from both Valorant and Overwatch 2, and they will able to convert their mouse settings from one game to the other and vise versa.

After making their way to any of the two websites, players will then be required to navigate to the Valorant option which will then prompt them to fill in the custom settings that they have for the game. It’s a very simple thing to do, and one will just have to replicate their mouse settings on the website.

In the Converter option, players will be required to choose Overwatch 2 as that is the game that they will be converting their sensitivity to. The bestie will then automatically convert the Valorant custom sensitivity to match that of Blizzard’s new shooter, which players can then replicate on the game.

After the settings results are in, players will be able to adjust the converted sensitivity further, to fine-tune it more to their liking. Once they are happy with the results, fans will then be required to input the same details on the shooter's settings.

When it comes to competitive first-person shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, it’s crucial that players are comfortable with how their peripherals are set up, as features like sensitivity and key binding play a key role in how one experiences the game.

With these third-party websites, one might not be able to exactly replicate the comfort that they feel in Valorant, however, they can achieve something close to it in Blizzard’s latest shooter. Hence, there will be a brief period of adjustment needed for those new to the game to get more familiar with the mouse settings.

