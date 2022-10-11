Overwatch 2 "migration queue keeps resetting" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly one of the most popular multiplayer FPS games right now. Since it is free to play, more and more players are hopping onto the servers.

However, multiple problems have risen which are making the gaming experience bitter. Since Overwatch 2's servers suffered from a couple of DDoS attacks, it is difficult for players to get into a lobby. Furthermore, there are problems with mobile number verification as well.

While players are trying to find a fix for a specific problem, there is another problem that has surfaced. The most recent error displays the "migration queue keeps resetting" message and has only been affecting veteran players who already owned Overwatch before. Here are possible reasons and solutions to fix the issue.

Fixes for Overwatch 2 "migration queue keeps resetting" error

Blizzard Entertainment has already announced that players who already own Overwatch will need to follow specific instructions to migrate their progress to the new iteration of the game.

Possible reason for the error

While migrating their progress, players might get stuck in a long queue or if they get into a match after logging out, the merge queue will keep resetting every time.

Hence, they are usally unable to receive their progress or cosmetics from the previous game to use in Overwatch 2.

While Blizzard is yet to explain why this error keeps happening, the possible reason might be the mass DDoS attack that created a mess of the servers. With a massive number of players trying to log in at the same time, the server capacity has been flooded. However, they can try out the solution given ahead to try and fix the problem.

Steps to fix "migration queue keeps resetting" error in Overwatch 2

1) If you are trying to merge your Overwatch account with Overwatch 2, make sure that you have already opened the other platform where you used to play the game and are still logged in. If not, log in while merging information.

Click the MERGE button when it pops up. If you see an icon where it says, "You are ready for migration," close your game to begin the process.

2) There might be a chance that you will face a long queue where the screen will showcase a random large number of wait times. However, for that, all you need to do is wait. Patience is the key here or you can log out of the game for a while and log in later, which might do the trick.

3) If that doesn't return all your cosmetics and more, reinstall the game. After doing so, you need to click on the globe icon on the launcher and change the region that you were in before.

These are some of the fixes with which you can try to fix the issue. If none of these work, you might need to seek help from Blizzard's support team and wait for their response.

