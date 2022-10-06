'SMS Protect' no longer a requirement for existing players in Overwatch 2: How could it affect players?

Overwatch 2 recently announced that they would be taking down the 'SMS Protect' requirement for all existing players in the game who have been playing the original title since June 9, 2021.

Previously, Blizzard had stated that users will have to connect their phone number to their Battle.net account to have access to the title. It was also mentioned that the game will be recording players' in-game voice chat to maintain a safe and healthy community for all users. However, this has led to controversy as players have raised concerns about privacy.

This article will go into further detail about the recent announcement of SMS Protect being removed as well as its repercussions.

Overwatch 2 is doing away with phone number requirements

Irrespective of the user's platform of choice, 'SMS Protect' is a mandatory requirement to play the game, even if the player previously owned Overwatch 1. However, this will no longer be compulsory in the near future.

A recent announcement on Blizzard's official forum titled 'Overwatch 2 Launch Status Update' reads:

"We designed Overwatch 2 to be a live service, which enables us to be responsive to a variety of player feedback. We have made the decision to remove phone number requirements for a majority of existing Overwatch players. Any Overwatch player with a connected Battle.net account, which includes all players who have played since June 9, 2021, will not have to provide a phone number to play. We are working to make this change and expect it to go live on Friday, October 7. We will update players once it is in effect."

It further adds:

"We remain committed to combating disruptive behavior in Overwatch 2—accounts that were not connected to Battle.net as well as new accounts will still have to meet SMS Protect requirements, which helps to ensure we’re protecting our community against cheating. If a player is caught engaging in disruptive behavior, their account may be banned whether they have a new account or not."

Blizzard seems to be listening to their community and is addressing all relevant concerns. After October 7, 'SMS Protect' will no longer be a requirement for users who already have a Battle.net account linked to Overwatch, provided they have played the game since June 9, 2021. However, all new accounts must comply with the SMS Protect requirements.

Impact of removing 'SMS Protect' requirements in Overwatch 2

While some players within the community are rejoicing at the removal of phone number requirements, others are concerned for the very same reasons it was implemented in the first place. Here's how it is likely to impact the game:

1) The SMS Protect requirements have left many players unable to access the game. People using pre-paid phones can't play the title as those numbers don't work with Battle.net. These players, provided they meet other requirements, will finally be able to the play the game.

2) One of the main concerns in-game right now is the smurf problem. With the requirements being removed, many speculate that smurfs will be ruining their competitive mode experience. Smurfs are basically higher ranked players who use lower tier accounts to wreak havoc in lower ranks.

🔞kat🔞 @whxtxvxrr @OverwatchNaeri God dammit now Smurfs are gonna ruin the game again they should of keeped it because people who only cried about this are Smurfs who couldn’t climb there own account to save there life I don’t get why are people complaining and the pre paid phone numbers can’t be used @OverwatchNaeri God dammit now Smurfs are gonna ruin the game again they should of keeped it because people who only cried about this are Smurfs who couldn’t climb there own account to save there life I don’t get why are people complaining and the pre paid phone numbers can’t be used

3) Another reason why this move might negatively impact the game is the number of cheaters. This decision will allow cheaters to easily access the game without having to have a phone number connected. While gamers trust Blizzard's anti-cheat solutions, every anti-cheat so far has been bypassed. With this extra layer of protection gone, the title may very likely see an increase in cheating over time.

Overwatch 2 is a hero shooter title developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. It involves two teams with five players each, who pick 'Heroes' with unique powers to achieve the game's objectives.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated title had a rather rocky launch. After a DDoS attack on their servers and several network issues being faced by users, fans of the franchise were left disappointed. While the game is still enjoyable and fun, it is currently being bogged down due to numerous technical issues.

