How to fix stuttering in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has finally arrived after much hype and anticipation. The launch of the game, however, has found itself in the midst of some controversy. On the day of its release, the title was plagued with several network issues, leaving players unable to access the game and stuck in long queues. Players were also facing technical issues such as screen tearing.

One such problem that ruined a user's experience was constant stuttering. Fans reported facing severe stutters in their matches, which made the game unplayable. Being a fast-paced shooter title, consistent and smooth performance when playing Overwatch 2 is crucial for the players.

This article takes a closer look into some possible fixes for stuttering in Overwatch 2.

Everything gamers need to know about fixing stutters in Overwatch 2

Stuttering can occur due to numerous reasons. Improper undervolts, unstable overclocks, outdated hardware drivers, and conflicting software are a few of the probable reasons.

Here are some possible fixes for stutters in Overwatch 2:

1) Update your GPU drivers

More often than not, outdated GPU drivers are the main culprits for performance-related issues in any game. This is one of the simplest fixes you can implement.

If you are using a Nvidia GPU, click here to download and install the latest GPU drivers.

If you are using an AMD GPU, click here.

Having the latest drivers installed ensures that your GPU has the optimal profiles to run the game without any hiccups.

2) Turn off overlocks/undervolts

Overclocks can appear stable when the appropriate load isn't generated on the hard. So it's essential to tune your overclocks in such a manner that they're stable under heavy loads. If that isn't possible, it is recommended to turn off overlocks altogether and run your system in stock settings.

Similarly, if your undervolts aren't stable, it can lead to a choppy gaming experience with micro-stutters every now and then.

3) Shut down unnecessary background programs

If you are low on RAM, the game will end up tapping into your virtual memory, which is created on the storage device. This is much slower than RAM is and can lead to severe stutters.

Head over to your Task Manager and end all the applications that aren't required at the very moment. Browsers such as Google Chrome also take up large chunks of RAM. Hence, if it is running in the background, it is recommended to shut it down.

This will free up RAM for the game to access and run properly, without having to use virtual memory off of your storage device.

4) Turn off overlays

PC Gamers use third-party overlays such as Rivatuner, FRAPs, DXtory, GeForce Experience, etc., to monitor their game's peformance. However, these overlays might conflict with the game's processes, sometimes causing it to stutter. The Windows Game Bar and Discord overlay also seems to introduce a host of problems on some systems.

Hence, it is recommended to use the in-game telemetry option for more insights into your hardware and performance rather than using third-party software.

5) Lower in-game settings

Ensure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements. While meeting the minimum requirements will allow you to play the game, having slightly better hardware is always advised. If your system specifications are just around the minimum, it is highly recommended to lower your in-game settings until you achieve a consistent performance output.

The minimum and recommended system requirements for Overwatch 2 are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Internet: Broadband internet connection

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Recommended Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Internet: Broadband internet connection

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

These are some of the easiest fixes you can use to get rid of stutters in Overwatch 2. If the problem still persists, it is recommended to contact Blizzard's support team for further assistance.

